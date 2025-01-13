Archbishop Kaigama: Tinubu Needs to Match Message of Hope with Actions 

*Insists Maitama Church stampede not due to negligence

Onyebuchi Ezigbo in Abuja



Catholic Archbishop of the Abuja, Most Rev. Ignatius Kaigama, has urged President Bola Tinubu to keep to his New Year pledge to drive down current high inflation figure from 34.6 percent to 15 percent.

He also enjoined the president to make good his promise to intensify efforts to boost food production and end starvation of citizens in the new year.



While delivering his Homily at a Special Memorial Church Service in honour of victims of the December 21, 2024 palliatives distribution stampede, Kaigama hailed President Bola Tinubu’s New Year message of hope to Nigerians.

He said that the president’s prayer and wish for a better life for the citizens was very heart-warming.

However, Kaigama said that what remains is for the president’s promises to be translated into concrete action and for positive results to come out it.



“We started the new year with a very heartwarming broadcast by President Tinubu. The only broadcast that I enjoyed since he became president because it was quite positive.

“He says he was wishing every Nigerian a happy and prosperous new year. That is coming directly from Mr. President. He was praying also that the year will bring joy, success and good health.



“He said, although 2024 posed numerous challenges to our citizens and households, in 2025, his government is committed to intensifying efforts to boost food production.

“And he continued that inflation will be reduced from its current high of 34.6 percent to 15 percent. That is coming from our president. Is that not positive? It’s positive.



” Let’s pray and hope that this is translated into concrete reality. It’s not just about a speech, but about how it is translated concretely into practice,” said Kaigama.

The archbishop said he wished the president will be committed to doing what he said he will do during the New Year broadcast.



“That is my prayer. And please join me in this prayer that this will happen and it must happen,” Kaigama said.

Regarding the fatal incident that occurred during the distribution of food items to the less privileged last December at the Holy Trinity Church in Maitama-Abuja, Kaigama said it has nothing to do with negligence on the part of church.



He said the event witnessed an unprecedented turnout of about 5,000 needy and vulnerable persons.

According to Kaigama, the large crowd outside the church premises created pressure and panic which led to a struggle as individuals scrambled to gain entry through the church gate, thus resulting in the fatalities and injuries



Kaigama insisted that blame should not be heaped on the Church, saying that: “Certainly, due to the heightened economic hardship affecting many families in the country. It was never because we were negligent that they came. It was because they were hungry that they came.



He added: “Their hunger is not the fault of the Catholic Church. If you are looking for a culprit, please cast your eyes elsewhere. Certainly not the Catholic Church.

“No one, I repeat, no one should be allowed to die a needless death just struggling for what to eat. Is it not shameful that we shall say in the future and in history that people died here simply struggling for what to eat?



“Is it not a shame to the nation? And when the international community hears about it, they also wonder what is happening to Nigeria with our huge and vast human and natural resources,” he said.

The archbishop assured that the church will take adequate proactive measures to ensure that such an ugly incident doesn’t happen again in the future.

He also tried to shore up the morale of the priests and members of the St. Vincent De Paul who handled the palliatives distribution by declaring them the heroes of the church.



Going forward, Kaigama also urged the government to show more collaboration with the church and other faith-based organisations in providing help to the poor and the needy in the society.

He specifically admonished the Minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Nyesom Wike, to find a way of collaborating with the Catholic Church in the effort to assist the poor and save the lives of the needy ones.



Kaigama said he is eager to have audience with Wike to share ideas with him on how the FCT can collaborate with the church to make life better the inhabitants of the Capital city.

The FCT Minister who was represented by one of his Aides expressed solidarity with the Catholic Church.



Also, a representative of the FCT Police Commissioner said the Police Force has learnt from the last December incident and is to ensure there is no repeat in future.

Speaking in the same vein, the Assistant Inspector General of Police in-charge of Zone 7 in Abuja, AIG Ben Igwe said both the church and the security agents have learnt enough lessons from the December incident and are prepared to not to allow a reoccurrence.

Ten people died and 11 injured during the distribution of food items and other basic items at the Catholic Church in Maitama-Abuja last December.

The memorial church service witnessed large turn-out of people including, church members, government functionaries and foreign diplomats.