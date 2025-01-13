AIG Zone 3 Reveals Secret Behind Reduced Kidnappings in Adamawa, Taraba States

Daji Sani in Yola

The Assistant Inspector-General of Police (AIG) Zone 3, Afolabi Adeniyi, has attributed the significant decrease in kidnappings and other criminal activities in Adamawa and Taraba states to the concerted efforts of government agencies and security forces.



Adeniyi made this disclosure in his office in Yola, Adamawa State, over the weekend.

According to Adeniyi, the government and security agencies have taken serious measures to curb the menace of kidnapping, which has been a major concern for residents of the two states.

He emphasized that these efforts have yielded positive results, leading to a significant reduction in kidnapping cases.



Adeniyi also seized the opportunity to issue a stern warning to remaining criminals in Adamawa and Taraba states, stating that there is no place for them in the two states.

He emphasized the government is committed to driving out hoodlums who perpetrate heinous crimes that create fear and panic among the people.



The AIG attributed the success in reducing kidnappings to the collaborative efforts of government agencies, security forces, and the general public.

He called on the public to continue reporting suspected issues to the police, stressing that their cooperation is essential in maintaining law and order.

Adeniyi’s revelation is a welcome development, especially considering the alarming rate of kidnappings in Nigeria.



The AIG’s commitment to combating crime and his call for public cooperation are laudable steps towards ensuring the safety and security of residents in Adamawa and Taraba states.

As the AIG Zone 3, Adeniyi brings a wealth of experience to the table, having served in various capacities, including as Area Commander Yola, Commander 16 PMF Abeokuta, and Commissioner of Police Adamawa State Command ¹.



The reduction in kidnappings in Adamawa and Taraba states is a testament to the effectiveness of the measures put in place by the government and security agencies.

It is essential that these efforts are sustained to ensure the continued safety and security of residents in the two states.



Adeniyi’s call for public cooperation is a crucial aspect of maintaining law and order. By working together, the police and the public can help to prevent and combat crime, ensuring a safer and more secure environment for all.

As the year 2025 begins, the people of Adamawa and Taraba states can look forward to a safer and more secure environment, thanks to the efforts of AIG Adeniyi and the security agencies.