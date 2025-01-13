‘12 PDP Lawmakers in Abia Assembly Won’t Defect’

Emmanuel Ugwu-Nwogo in Umuahia

The Chairman of the Abia State chapter of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Elder Amah Abraham, has assured party faithful that the 12 state lawmakers on its platform would not abandon the party.

Abia PDP has been hit by a gale of high profile defections after it lost power to the Labour Party in 2023, thereby sparking persistent speculation that the party may lose its lawmakers to either LP or APC.

But speaking at a meeting of Abia North PDP stakeholders, weekend at Abam, Ohafia Local Government, Abraham said that the harmonious working relationship between the lawmakers and Governor Alex Otti should not be misconstrued.

The former ruling party, despite losing the governorship seat, still secured 12 state legislative seats in the eighth Abia House, giving it 50 per cent share of the 24-member Assembly.

Abraham said that Abia PDP has embarked on a rebuilding process after the state leadership had reviewed the outcome of the 2023 poll and identified the various factors that made the party lose its control of Abia.

He acknowledged that “mistakes were made” and there were members that the party had actually wronged hence they could have genuine reasons to be angry with the party and now taking their own pound of flesh.

However, the Abia PDP chairman has no kind words for those that have benefited immensely from PDP only to dump the party because it lost the governorship poll.

Though he refrained from mentioning names, Abraham said that those who turned round to denigrate PDP after the party had “empowered and enriched” them to attain material and political heights, were ingrates.

According to him, the activities of former PDP members who turned against the party have lent credence to the perception of people that “politicians are the worst set of human beings”.

Abraham encouraged party members to remain steadfast, saying that Abia PDP has got what it takes to rebuild, reposition and recover lost ground in 2027.

“We will survive the present time. We are going to win back power, by the grace of God,” he said, adding that the party needs to work hard and also select trustworthy members that would protect its votes in 2027.

In his remarks, a former member of the House of Representatives, Hon Uko Nkole, who hosted the meeting, regretted that PDP has become a nursery for breeding politicians after which they are transplanted to other parties.

Nkole, who represented Arochukwu/Ohafia federal constituency, alluded that injustice done in Abia PDP cost it the governorship seat, noting that “injustice anywhere cannot produce good results”.

He stated that the refusal of PDP to give its governorship ticket to Abia North in 2023 was the major reason the party was swept out of power, adding that if it had listened to voices of reason the outcome of the poll would have been different.

“We have learnt our lesson,” he said, while encouraging members to support their party and resist the temptation of leaving PDP “to become strangers in another party”.

In their respective speeches, the zonal leader of Abia North PDP, Hon Okereke Elendu, and the leaders of the five local governments that make up the zone pledged their loyalty and unflinching support for their party.