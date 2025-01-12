Terrorists Attack Nigeria’s Border Facilities

Michael Olugbode in Abuja

Suspected terrorists have attacked the nation’s border facilities at Kangiwa border in Kangiwa Local Government Area of Kebbi State.

The terrorists were said to have killed four persons, a local watchman and three contractors.

A statement on Sunday by the spokesman of the Nigeria Immigration Service (NIS), Kenneth Udo, read: “The Service regrets to announce a recent attack by a suspected terrorist group on border facilities and contractors on site, at the Kangiwa border in Kangiwa Local Government Area of Kebbi State at about 1920 hours on Friday 10th, January 2025.

“The attack led to the death of four persons; a local watchman and three contractors. No Immigration officer was killed during the attack. However, the Service recorded substantial damages on its border facilities.

“Our heartfelt condolences go out to the families of the deceased. The Service is actively working alongside other sister security agencies to identify and apprehend those responsible for these heinous acts and bring them to justice.”

Udo added that: “The Nigeria Immigration Service remains steadfast in fulfilling its core mandate of border security, aligned with the overarching objective of enhancing national security.”