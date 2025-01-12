  • Sunday, 12th January, 2025

Line Trippings Caused Saturday’s Outage, No Grid Collapse, Says TCN

Peter Uzoho

The Transmission Company of Nigeria (TCN) yesterday has stated that the power fluctuations experienced in some parts of the country on Saturday were caused by line trippings.
According to a statement released by the TCN spokesperson, Ndidi Mbah, the national grid did not experience a collapse yesterday.


She confirmed that the Ihovbor line tripped at 1:41pm, which was followed by the tripping of the Benin-Omotosho line. The trippings, she noted, affected bulk power supply to the Lagos axis only.
Mbah explained that the line tripping disrupted operations at Egbin, Olorunsogo, Omotosho, Geregu, and Paras power stations. While these facilities have since been restored, she added that the restoration of the Benin-Omotosho 330kV line was still ongoing as of Saturday evening.


“Earlier today, at about 13:41 hrs, the Osogbo-Ihovbor line tripped, followed by the tripping of the Benin-Omotosho line. These consequently affected bulk supply only on the Lagos axis.
“It is important to clarify that at about 13:00 hrs today, just before the tripping, total generation on the grid was 4,335.63 MW. After the trippings, however, generation dropped to 2,573.23 MW, showing clearly that the grid did not experience a collapse.


“The transmission line tripping affected Egbin, Olorunsogo, Omotosho, Geregu, and Paras power stations. These have all been restored except for the Benin-Omotosho 330kV line, whose restoration is ongoing,” Mbah stated.
She added that TCN remains committed to building a robust transmission grid to minimise such incidents.

