FG to Avail Each Senatorial Zone Fire Fighting Station, Says Jaji

Michael Olugbode in Abuja

The Controller General of the Federal Fire Service (FFS), Mr. Abdulganiyu Jaji, has said that at least a fire fighting station will be made available in all 109 senatorial zones of the country to avert the growing incidence of fire outbreaks.

Jaji, while disclosing that properties worth N67.1 billion were lost to fire outbreaks in the country and over 100 lives lost by various infernos in 2024, said there is an urgent need for more fire fighting stations across the country.

The Controller-General who claimed that properties worth N1.9 trillion were saved from being destroyed by fire outbreaks in 2024, noted that 30,890 lives were equally saved from fire disasters.

Addressing the media on the achievements of the service in the last year, Jaji said: “In the year 2024, the Federal Fire Service successfully saved property worth N1.9 trillion and recorded an estimated property loss of N67.1 billion. In the same year, the Federal Fire Service responded to fire and other emergencies during which 30,890 lives were saved while about 100 lives were lost.

He warned Nigerians against the dangers of not being careful enough around the fire, stating: “Currently, we are in the harmattan season when humidity is low and the risk of static spark or gas explosion can spread rapidly. Fire is a delicate and dynamic force that requires us to be more cautious and vigilant.”

He added: “At this point, I implore all operators of fuel stations, petrol tankers, gas refilling stations, gas cylinders consumers, and the general public to follow safety protocols and regulations.

“As we begin the year 2025, our focus remains steadfast on ensuring public safety and improving our commitment to saving lives, property, and the environment.

“The purpose of today’s briefing is to address the fire outbreaks, that occurred across the country recently, especially those, in the year 2024 such as; petrol tanker explosions, markets, religious centres, fuel stations, private, and public property, and other major emergencies, to forestall further occurrence of such fire incidents.”

He disclosed: “This year, we will continue to advance our goals through robust strategies, operational efficiency, and proactive moves, we will also focus on raising awareness, improving response time using cutting-edge technologies such as the National Fire Detection and Alarm System (NAFDAS), Fire Alarm App known as N-Alert.”

He said: “His Excellency, President Bola Ahmed Tinubu GCFR, Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces who remains committed to the safety of lives and property of the nation in line with his Renewed Hope Agenda, made significant strides such as graciously approving the procurement of state-of-the-art firefighting appliances, remodelling of the National Fire Academy Sheda.”

Jaji went on to apologise and condole with Nigerians over the fire incidences recorded so far since 2024, stating that efforts are being made to build more secure stations to boost emergency response time boost efficiency and cut down on losses during fire outbreaks.