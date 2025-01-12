Emir Sanusi Sues for Peace, Says Fire Will Consume Whoever Seeks to Ignite Chaos in Kano

*State govt hails Appeal Court judgment on emirate tussle

*Urges individuals, public institutions to comply

Ahmad Sorondinki in Kano

The Emir of Kano, Muhammadu Sanusi II, has appealed to the residents of the city to maintain calm and resist any temptation that could provoke unrest in the ancient city, saying that those who want to ignite chaos will be consumed by fire.

This is just as the state government hailed the Court of Appeal judgment on the emirate council dispute involving the dethroned 15th Emir of Kano, Aminu Bayero, and the reinstated 16th Emir, Sanusi II.



Reacting to Friday’s verdict of the Court of Appeal, which ruled in his favour, Emir Sanusi II said some people were hell-bent on instigating unrest in the state.

The monarch said: “As you all know, the Appeal Court has confirmed today that the Federal High Court has no jurisdiction over emirate issues. This judgment was expected, and those who initiated the case in court knew this all along.



“Even the judge who issued the initial order was aware of the limits of his jurisdiction. Those who influenced him to make that decision also knew the truth.

“However, for the past eight months, their aim has been to promote selfish interests and instigate unrest in this part of the country.



“Despite their efforts, our greatest achievement is that the state has remained peaceful. There has been no violence or disorder. We call on everyone to continue maintaining peace and unity.

“This battle is not ours but God’s. And God does not need anyone’s help. Let us keep praying for His guidance and intervention. May God protect us, and whoever seeks to ignite chaos in Kano, may that fire consume them instead.

“To those who wish harm upon Kano or its peace, may they face the consequences of their wishes,” Sanusi explained.

State Govt Hails Appeal Court Judgment on Emirate Tussle

Meanwhile, the Kano State Government has hailed the Court of Appeal judgment involving the dethroned 15th Emir of Kano, Bayero, and the reinstated 16th Emir Sanusi II.

The state Attorney General and Commissioner for Justice, Haruna Dederi; Commissioner for Local Government and Chieftaincy Affairs, Mohammed Tajo Othman, and their counterpart in the Ministry of Information, Ibrahim Abdullahi Waiya, hailed the judgment in a joint press conference.



Speaking at the press conference held at the NUJ Press Centre, Kano, the justice commissioner said the verdict overturned the earlier decisions by the Federal High Court and validated the government’s lawful actions regarding the chieftaincy appointments and reforms in the state’s traditional institutions.



He urged all public and private institutions, as well as individuals, to comply with the Court of Appeal decision and act accordingly to give full effect to the judgment.

“This ruling reaffirms the government’s commitment to justice, fairness, and adherence to due process in our efforts to modernise traditional structures while preserving the cultural heritage of Kano State.



“The judgment further clarifies the rightful jurisdiction over chieftaincy matters, underscoring the constitutional boundaries of the courts in such affairs,” he said.

Dederi added: “The decision by the appellate court to void previous judgments that questioned the state’s lawful appointments underscores the correctness of our actions and strengthens our resolve to continue reforms for equitable representation and inclusive governance.



“For the avoidance of doubt, all decisions, pronouncements, and orders made by the Federal High Court sitting in Kano have been quashed and set aside by the Court of Appeal.

“Furthermore, the law enacted by the Kano State House of Assembly relating to Emirates and all actions taken by the Governor of Kano State pursuant to that law has been fully upheld and legalised by the Court of Appeal.”



He added that the state government was grateful to the judiciary “for upholding the principles of justice and fairness,” and pledged the Abba Yusuf administration’s commitment to working with traditional institutions, ensuring harmony, and fostering development across all emirates.

“We urge all parties to respect the court’s judgment and join hands with the government to promote peace, unity, and progress in our beloved state.

“Let us continue to prioritise the collective good of Kano State above all individual interests,” he added.