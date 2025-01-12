All Stages of Climate Action Planning, Implementation Must Include Women, Says Minister

Minister of Women Affairs, Hon. Imaan Sulaiman-Ibrahim, has proposed that every stage of Climate Action Planning and implementation must include women not only because they are victims of climate change but also key solution providers in combating its impacts.

This minister disclosed this at the weekend during a meeting with the Director General of the National Council on Climate Change, Dr. Nkiruka Maduekwe, who also highlighted the critical link between climate change and its impact on women during a courtesy visit.

In a statement signed by the Special Adviser to the Minister on Media, Mr Jonathan Eze, the minister emphasized that climate change is a priority issue for the Ministry, noting that women must be involved in every stage of climate action planning and implementation.

“Women are key stakeholders in the fight against climate change. We must ensure that their voices are heard, and their unique perspectives are incorporated into national climate strategies,” Hon. Sulaiman-Ibrahim said.

She assured the Director General of the Ministry’s commitment to working with the National Council on Climate Change to empower women as agents of change in building a more sustainable and climate-resilient Nigeria.

Both parties agreed on the need to strengthen partnerships to ensure that women are not only protected from the adverse impacts of climate change but are also empowered to contribute to sustainable climate solution.

Dr. Maduekwe stressed that women are among the most affected by climate-related challenges, particularly in rural areas where they rely heavily on natural resources for their livelihoods. She emphasized that women are not only victims of climate change but also key solution providers in combating its impacts.

“Climate change affects women disproportionately, but it also presents an opportunity for women to be at the forefront of sustainable solutions. Women are natural resource managers, caregivers, and community leaders. They have the capacity to drive climate resilience initiatives if given the necessary support and resources,” Dr. Maduekwe stated.

She called for increased collaboration between the National Council on Climate Change and the Federal Ministry of Women Affairs to develop gender-responsive climate policies and programs that will empower women to lead climate adaptation and mitigation efforts.

The Minister commended Dr. Maduekwe for her dedication to advancing the climate change agenda with a gender perspective.