Tinubu’s Commendable Strides in National Security

Afakriya Aduwa Gadzama





The various sectors of the National Security are parts of the National Security establishment that are appreciated by the generality of Nigerians. This is despite attempts to sabotage the country and the people at the most trying times. It will be recalled that the military, police and the security services have gallantly saved the country from terrible National security calamities since the colonial days. The last two decades is a period that has been characterized by some political upheavals that nearly sabotage the existence of the country.

Security analysts have observed that the challenges of leadership is amongst other things the bane of National Security. The inability of various security agencies to deal with various security challenges that have besieged the country has been attributed to the caliber of those in leadership positions of such organisations.

At the centre of failures witnessed are the caliber of leadership of the many security organizations. Without doubt, the caliber of those in leadership positions are responsible for nearly all failures witnessed. Incompetent leaders have contributed to the dilemma of the various security organisations and the persistence of several security threats in the country. This is why recent changes of those in leadership positions are hailed by all.

As previously noted, the emergence of President Ahmed Bola Tinubu has ushered in personnel with unflinching loyalty and leadership qualities. For example, contrary to what is obtained in the past, the country now has Service Chiefs that were appointed on the basis of their character, competence and merit. The appointment of Chief of Defence Staff for example is widely cited as a worthy example. So are the appointment of Chief of Army Staff, the Inspector General of Police and the Director General State Security Service. The appointments of the various Service Chiefs have been hailed by all as strategic measures responsible for successes so far made by the present Government in National Security. The appointment of the present Chief of Army Staff have been noted as one appointment that has led to rest suspicions and fears by many in the military and the country. Many in the army have noted that the appointment of General Christopher Musa has restored the confidence of all ranks within the military and has singularly given hope of dealing with the multitude of security challenges that have besiege the country.

A Security Chief has observed that the appointment of Chief of General Staff is one appointment by President Ahmed Bola Tinubu GCFR that has restored a major principle in Nigeria Military. Majority in the Military has confirmed that the appointment of Gen. Christopher Musa is one appointment by President Ahmed Bola Tinubu that has elicited widespread support from all ranks in the Army. Beyond this is, the support from all parts of the country that the appointment has elicited.

Also, very important is the appointment of the current Director General State Security Service. Without doubt the appointment of the Director General has restored confidence in the intelligence sector. Some elements in the country’s security establishment have observed that the competence and determination the appointment has brought into the security sector is unprecedented. There are reports that the appointment is one reason that has contributed to the successes so far recorded by the security sector under the present Government. There has also been observations that the role of the present Director General State Security Service is singularly responsible for the successes recorded by the various security organisations in the country. Many have observed that the various security organizations could not have achieved much without the role being played by the present Director General SSS.

As noted by experienced security practitioners not much could have been achieved without having the required intelligence and sharing of actionable intelligence. It is important to note that the present Director General SSS has come with a wealth of determination and inspiration to change the state of things in National Security.

A very commendable approach by the current security Chiefs especially actions being taken by the Director General State Security Service and Chief of Army Staff is the sharing of available intelligence and prompt actions being taken on sectarian security issues.

An example of this is the handling of the operations against Lukurawa insurgence group in the North West. It is important to note that plans by the group have been promptly being nipped in the bud by the military and security services. The other commendable action by the military and security agencies is limiting the group to areas it has infiltrated in. This is the reason the group has been confined to enclaves in the North West.

As noted earlier, the Chief of Defence Staff personally led the surveillance and operational actions against the group in Kebbi and Sokoto States. At the moment static monitoring is on in States the group has infiltrated. The other related area of commendable operation of the security organisations is the decisive actions being taken against remnants of insurgents previously dispersed in the North East, North Central and North West. The military and security forces have been able to decimate the remnants of the insurgents and bandits previously dispersed.

A professional colleague has observed that the process of rebuilding capacity and confidence of those fighting miscreants in the country is one area general Christopher Musa has so far built on.

The preempting and stopping of attacks on communities in parts of the country in the last three years is the other security threat the military and security forces should be commended for. Before the appointment of the present set of Service Chiefs, communities in Kaduna State, Plateau, Taraba, Kebbi, Katsina and Benue States were consistently attacked and displaced by people suspected to be lawless herdsmen.

Observers of security threats in the country especially insurgents, armed bandits and criminal elements in parts of the country are security challenges that have reasonably been degraded. The Security Chiefs appointed by President Ahmed Bola Tinubu GCFR by present Service Chiefs should be commended for the successes so far recorded in degrading virtually all the Security Challenges . It is note worthy that the current Security Chiefs have changed the strategies of dealing with the threats.

As previously noted, the country is contending with a wide range of security threats. Despite the implications to the well-being of the people and the stability of the country. Steps are being taken to deal with the security challenges.

Other major security challenges in the country are acts of economic sabotage across the country. Continued acts of sabotage especially those directed against oil installations in the Niger Delta are major security threats in the country. Despite concerted measures against groups that sabotage oil installations in parts of the country the various security chiefs are coordinating their efforts to deal with the threat and others directed against critical installations in the country. It is important to note that this security threat is one challenge that has devastated the country’s economic wellbeing. Despite this, the various security agencies especially those with the responsibility for the protection of critical National assets have reasonably done well to minimise the effects on all strategic installations.

As consistently noted, the other major security threats are not only threats that destabilize the country. other critical threats that destabilize the country’s nascent democracy and protecting the leadership are also sources of concern.

Some agencies closely watching of opponents of those in the present government and political opponents of the present government to ensure they are not sabotaged have also been doing well. Other critical responsibilities of nearly all the security agencies is ensuring externally inspired threats do not undermined the sovereignty and territorial integrity of the country. closely related to this is checkmating the inflow of insurgents, armed bandits and other undesirable elements into the country from across the borders.

On the whole are threats against the sovereignty of the country are closely been watched and addressed. This is one reason why the present security Chiefs are being commended by all. At a time like this, all hands must be on deck to protect the country’s nascent democracy and create conducive atmosphere for the striving of peaceful atmosphere.