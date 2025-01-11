Some Popular Artistes, Record Labels’ Rift in Nigeria Music Industry

Cases of artistes falling out with their record labels have become an enduring narrative in the music world. In Nigeria, the artiste versus record label is generally not new. Disputes between artistes and record labels could be said to be as old as when the industry started getting professional recognition and have become all too common ever since. Inspired by recent fallout between YBNL boss, Olamide and his star artiste, Asake, which once again sparked conversation about the nature of an artiste and record label relationship in Nigeria, Ferdinand Ekechukwu recalls some popular battles involving record labels and artistes that rocked the music industry

D’Banj, Don Jazzy and Mo’Hits

Another popular record label saga that rocked the Nigerian music industry was that of ace Afrobeats star D’banj and his former record partner/co-owner, Don Jazzy. Shortly after the break-up in 2012, D’banj joined Kanye West’s G.O.O.D Music, following an earlier “partnership between Mohits record, Goodmusic and Def Jam Records. It wasn’t going to be D’banj and Don Jazzy. I was just the first part of the deal. There was also a production deal because Kanye loved Jazzy’s sound,” according to D’banj. While Don Jazzy was of the opinion that, being ready-made ‘kings’ here in Nigeria, there was no point relocating to America where they will be underdogs. In March 2012, Don Jazzy confirmed using his Twitter account to announce that D’banj had left the group. D’banj’s reason for leaving was cited as difference in interests.

Kizz Daniels and G-Worldwide

The case of Kizz Daniel and his former label G-worldwide was prominent in the music industry. Kizz Daniel, the ‘Buga’ crooner was locked in a dispute with his former label, G-worldwide, despite the commercial success of his first 17 track album titled ‘New Era’. Allegedly, he violated his contract’s terms which he signed in 2013, limiting his ability to collaborate with other artistes till 2020 when the contract elapsed. He was even barred from performing over the festive season in 2017, prompting him to change his stage name from ‘Kiss’ to ‘Kizz’ and left the record label. In November 2017, Kizz Daniel launched his record company, Flyboy INC. The label, however, filed a new N500 million lawsuit against him. After much success with his own label he stepped down as the CEO and made his ex-boss, Emperor Geezy, Flyboy Inc.’s new CEO.

Wizkid and Empire Mates Entertainment (E.M.E)

Banky W from the very start believed so much in Wizkid, real name Ayodeji Balogun that he doesn’t hesitate to say it at every given opportunity when he signed him in 2009 until Wizkid became the toast of the Nigerian music industry following his hit single ‘Hola At Ur’ Boy in 2010, and two successive albums ‘Superstar’ 2011 and ‘Ayo’ 2014. He fell out with E.M.E because of the share he was given on his contract – where he was reportedly getting 25% of his earnings, while the rest was shared between the owners of E.M.E – Banky W and Tunde Demuren – and his manager. This was at a time when Wizkid was the major artiste on the label and one of the biggest acts in the country. He asked for an upward review of the sharing, an agreement was reached but not entirely favourable, and as a result, he left started his own record label, Star Boy Entertainment.

Harrysong and Five Star Music

Singer/songwriter, Harrison Okiri, popularly known as Harrysong was believed to be the perfect companion for Five Star Music, owned by E-Money and his brother KC. Highly instrumental, Harrysong allegedly wrote some hit songs while with the label. However, their relationship soon went sour and ended with Harrysong being arrested by the police for alleged breach of contract. Some concerned parties and friends in the industry intervened and flared tempers seemed calmed for some time but for the ‘Reggae Blues’ crooner, it was the end of their relationship. Harrysong left Five Star Music to launch his label, Alterplate Music in 2016.

Runtown and Eric Manny Entertainment

The Nigerian media was agog with the conflict between artiste Runtown his record label, Eric Many Entertainment over breach of contract and failure to fulfill contractual obligations. Runtown had signed a two-year deal with the company in May 2014. But, after releasing his debut album, ‘Ghetto University’, was allegedly asked to extend his contract by another two years. After some moments their relationship soured, and his label accused him of signing up for and attending events behind the record company – a breach of contract. He claimed that he never got compensation for live concerts, alleged unpaid royalties, and death threats from the label. In response, the label obtained an injunction preventing him from performing or recording until the lawsuit’s resolution, even extending its injunction to a scheduled U.S. tour. Despite the injunctions, Runtown did perform in the US. After a protracted legal struggle, Runtown secured a court order allowing him to independently distribute his music.

Vector and YSG Entertainment

The lyricist Olanrewaju Ogunmefun, aka Vector was at some point at the peak of his career, featuring Jamaican singer, Movado on a song and then shot its video in New York. With a record deal with YSG, Vector felt a huge sense of relief and fulfillment that he had found a ‘backbone’ in the music industry. Soon he got into a rift with YSG Entertainment in 2014, complaining bitterly that the label was not devoting enough resources to promote his career and that he had to do many things himself. The label later accused Vector of ‘breach of contract’ and he was arrested by the police. The dispute led to Vector throwing jabs at them in records till they got an injunction restraining him from performing, recording and appearing at public events. After some back and forth, Vector eventually apologised to the company and both parties went their separate ways. In a chat years later, Vector admitted that, “To be honest with you the only reason I was taken to court was because I was popular or becoming popular. I must have mismanaged information as well. I hate the fact that it slowed down my music and I lost money. I will be stupid to tell you that I didn’t regret something that escalated to the extent that I could not make music for a year or so.”

Temmie Ovwasa and YBNL

Singer Temmie Ovwasa, dubbed YBNL Princess was signed to the label. Once she made some allegations against her former record label boss, Olamide Adedeji (simply known as Olamide), claiming that he ‘messed her mind up’. During a live session on Instagram, the guitarist/singer was asked by a fan if she still keeps in touch with the YBNL boss. In response to the question, the young lady alleged that although Olamide gave a platform, he rejected all the deals and shows that she was offered. Ovwasa also alleged that her former boss stopped her from releasing songs. She claimed, “That man brought me to Lagos from Ilorin as an 18-year-old, put me on a platform then proceeded to reject every show I got, every offer I got. Stopped me from releasing songs, and kept me in his house with his wife (who spoke to me like I was garbage in front of her friends) and kid in the name of ‘family’. Put my face on the wall, on an album where the ‘men’ were allowed to be people.

Cynthia Morgan and Northside Entertainment

With her persona and stage name Cynthia Morgan, she can be said to be that ideal female singer every record label wanted in 2013. With some good singles down the line, her record deal with Northside Entertainment surprisingly sputtered and shut down. Cynthia, who now goes by Madrina, resurfaced strongly in 2020 and shared her grievances about her time under the label, managed by Jude Okoye, senior brother to the famed duo P-Square. She claimed she was never promoted as an artiste and was only allowed to shoot music videos. She claimed that the ‘problem’ between the Okoye brothers had affected her career. Jude denied the allegations and just like a poorly scripted Nollywood movie, she added a twist when she apologised to the label. After her exit from the label, she alleged being denied using her stage name and access to her social media accounts. In a rebuttal by Jude Okoye, he refuted Cynthia Morgan’s claims, stating that she owed him money for video shoots and that she was never denied access to her accounts. He also denied ever instructing her to change her name.

May D and Square Records

Remember the hit song ‘Chop My Money’ featuring the prolific songwriter, May D, P-Square and Akon? Yes, May D wrote it and a couple of other songs for the label owned by R&B duo, P-Sqare. Shortly after leaving Square Records in 2012 May D took to social media, claiming he lived under unbearable conditions while signed with the P-Square brothers. Reminiscing on how he started with them, before the fallout, he said, “When I was with Square Records, everything was going really smooth. Everything was nice. The songs were good, top-notch, hits. The only thing that happened was when we decided to turn it into a real business, structure it…Then the contract P came up, from there, everything started going left.” The brothers defended their stance, explaining that they signed artistes to give back to society but encountered issues when May D wanted to become a part of P-Square, a brand that had taken years to build.

Skales and Baseline Music

After Empire Mates Entertainment (E.M.E) refused to renew his contract, Skales who was formerly signed alongside Wizkid, found a new home in Baseline Entertainment. He entered into a well-publicised recording contract with the label in 2014 but about two years later, the relationship turned awry. The label accused the artiste and his manager of fraud, leading to their arrest in 2016. A deal was later reached and Skales continued with the label but with a new management.

Humblesmith and N-Tyze Entertainment

Another artiste on the list is Humblesmith. Born Ekenedilichukwu Ijemba, the singer ruled the airwaves with his single Osinachi, one that forced Davido to ask for collaboration that eventually led to the remix of the song featuring him and Phyno. He was said to have had a fall out with his then boss, Bob Kelly Ovie Williams, prompting him to announce his exit from N-Tyze, laying the reasons for leaving the label on the premise of improper documentation and mismanagement of funds.

However, the label responded, saying Humblesmith’s contract was yet to expire and subsequently taken to court,

Brymo and Chocolate City

Brymo’s career was pretty much on the rise with release of singles and an album until Brymo went on Twitter to call out the founder of Chocolate City, Audu Maikoro and stated that he had left the label – a move which many in the industry believe was clearly spurred by negative advice. He accused the label of failing to promote the album ‘Son of a Carpenter’ which was his debut and ignoring his artistic aspirations. In response, the label allegedly argued that Brymo had violated a five-year contract requiring him to release three albums between 2011 and 2016. The label got an injunction to claim every of Brymo’s recordings. The case dragged for long and Brymo couldn’t put out any material until he lost the fan base he had built overtime and left the label in 2013.

Jaywon and Kennis Music

At some point in his career, Jaywon was the most visible act in the Kennis Music, “the label that gave Nigerian music a face and a facelift”, as a colleague puts it. For Jaywon and Kennis Music led by Kenny Ogungbe and Dayo Adeneye, it was an in-house battle which many was not aware of as Jaywon was believed to be not so good with social media. Without the expiration of his contract, Jaywon wanted a renegotiation, and that was unacceptable to Kennis Music directors who are industry veterans. They served all broadcast stations a letter stopping them from playing any of Jaywon’s materials. The ordeal was like putting a stop to Jaywon’s career. He survived following wise counsel to go beg the head of the label. However, Jaywon till date has been unable to successfully promote any of his new material in the manner he got promoted while at Kennis Music. Couple of years after, the ‘Facebook Love’ crooner relocated to America.

Iyanya and Made Men Music Group (Triple MG)

Kukere master, Iyanya and his friend and co-owner of Made Men Music Group, Ubi Franklin, seemed to have the sort of friendship that many wish for in the music industry. It is believed that his exit from Triple MG some years back did more harm than good to his career. Iyanya made a number of hits and Ubi helped promote him. However, Iyanya later came out to tell the world that Franklin had extensively defrauded him over the years. Ubi denied and the back and forth continued for a while until people stopped paying attention. His attempt to revive his career by teaming up with Don Jazzy’s Mavin Records much later didn’t yield positive results as subsequent songs recorded low commercial success.

Mohbad and Marlian Records

The ordeal involving Mohbad and Naira Marley appears the worst label/artiste’s feud and brought to light the perilous circumstances many young music stars face in the hands of their record labels. Mohbad’s troubles began when he sought to change his manager and voiced concerns about underpaid royalties and an unconducive working atmosphere. However, the label was reluctant to let him go, creating a tense atmosphere between the two parties. To escalate matters, Mohbad made videos where he alleged that his record label had been physically assaulting him, also insinuating that Naira Marley should be held responsible for any harm done to him. The label, however, dismissed all allegations, attributing his actions to the influence of illicit drug usage. But following Mohbad’s untimely death, it was revealed that since he left the label, he had faced series of harassment at video shoots and concerts.

Asake and YBNL

The speculations about the split intensified on social media after Asake removed Yahoo Boy No Laptop, YBNL from his profile, deleted all posts related to the label and unfollowed Olamide on Instagram. Having removed YBNL from his bio, he replaced it with ‘creative director’. The artiste was signed into the label in January 2022 and left after barely three years after which he bought out his contract to become an independent artiste. Reports had suggested that Asake officially parted ways with YBNL, with Olamide allowing him to terminate his contract amicably. Asake’s contract with YBNL reportedly expired recently, and he allegedly declined to renew it despite Olamide’s efforts. Reports also claim that Olamide proposed a new deal, but Asake chose to pursue independence, ultimately walking away from the label two weeks ago. Though he got ownership of the masters to all songs recorded under the label, YBNL will retain a royalty split for the next 10 years. Olamide addressed the split via a post shared on social media, saying, “I didn’t create YBNL because I wanted to make money. I created it because I wanted to see other young people grow, so if any artist under me wants to leave, they are free. Asake has done his part, and I’m proud of him.”

Very few artistes have been able to retain their careers and image after splitting from the labels who made them, which helps to demonstrate the importance of understanding contract terms, seeking legal advice, and standing up for artistic vision. While record companies can help artistes establish their careers, conflicts typically occur when artists want more control over their music, image, and revenue.