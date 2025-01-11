Michigan State University Delegation Visits Gombe, Evaluates Sites for Agriculture Faculty, Innovation Hub 

.Gombe can cultivate 100,000 hectares of rice thrice annually, says visiting professor

Segun Awofadeji in Gombe

Gombe State is on the brink of a transformative agricultural revolution following the visit of a delegation from Michigan State University, United States of America.

The delegation, led by Prof. Daniel Uyeh, visited Gombe State to solidify an earlier partnership arrangement during Governor Muhammadu Inuwa Yahaya’s visit to the U.S., aimed at establishing a Faculty of Agriculture at Gombe State University (GSU) and an Agricultural Innovation Hub in Dadinkowa.

The delegation was accompanied by senior officials, including Prof. Mu’azu Shehu, Principal Private Secretary to the Governor; Abubakar Maigari, Deputy Director, Raw Materials Research and Development Council; and Ahmed Musa Hussaini, Director General, Research and Documentation, Government House.

During the visit yesterday, the Michigan State University team conducted a thorough needs assessment of the proposed sites, including GSU and Muhammadu Buhari Industrial Park. Other areas visited included the multi billion naira Dadinkowa Irrigation Scheme being developed by the federal government, and the Balanga Dam.

The visit delved into the extensive irrigation prospects in Gombe State, in line with Governor Yahaya’s vision to transform the state into a hub for irrigation-based agriculture.

In his remarks, the visiting professor of agriculture noted that, based on his firsthand observations, Gombe State possesses the potential to cultivate up to 100,000 hectares of rice three times annually.

He further noted that, based on his evaluation of the 450-tonnes-per-day rice processing mill and other agricultural processing plants under construction at the Muhammadu Buhari Industrial Park, the state is well on its way to becoming a major hub for food production and processing in the country.

Prof. Uyeh commended Governor Yahaya’s foresight and political will, highlighting the far-reaching impact the project will have on agriculture in Gombe State and Northern Nigeria.

He outlined the numerous benefits of the partnership, which include introducing cutting-edge practices and sustainable techniques to farmers, youth, and women in the region; driving innovation in areas such as improved seeds, fertilisers, mechanisation, and agro-processing to enhance yield quality and quantity and encouraging sustainable use of resources and leveraging Gombe’s dam infrastructure for effective irrigation.

During a debriefing session, Governor Yahaya emphasised the state’s readiness to provide the necessary support to actualise the partnership’s objectives.

He reiterated his administration’s commitment to creating an enabling environment for transformative projects, while highlighted the significance of the initiative in empowering local communities and addressing food security challenges.

With the groundwork already laid and the delegation’s optimism, this partnership signals the start of a brighter and more productive future for Agriculture in Gombe State.