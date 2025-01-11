Makinde Approves Owoade as New Alaafin of Oyo

*Kingmakers reject new Alaafin

Kemi Olaitan in Ibadan

Oyo State Governor, Seyi Makinde, yesterday approved Prince Abimbola Akeem Owoade as the new Alaafin of Oyo.

But kingmakers in Oyo town described as illegal and unlawful the approval of Owoade by Makinde, as the new Alaafin.



A statement signed by the Commissioner for Information and Orientation, Dotun Oyelade, yesterday, noted that Owoade, after thorough consultations and divinations was recommended by the Oyomesi and approved by the Governor Makinde.



According to the commissioner, a statement to this effect has been issued by the Commissioner for Local Government and Chieftaincy Affairs, Hon. Ademola Ojo, who said the announcement has put to rest, all the socio and legal bickerings that have ensued since the demise of His Imperial Majesty, Oba Lamidi Olayiwola Adeyemi III on April 22, 2022.



He called on all citizens of the state to join the government in celebrating this momentous occasion and lend their support to the new Alaafin of Oyo.



The commissioner prayed that his reign will bring peace, prosperity and unity to the historic Oyo Kingdom.

Meanwhile, five kingmakers from the ancient town declared the appointment null and void because they did not recommend such a name to the state government, insisting that the only person they recommended as the next Alaafin was Prince Luqman Gbadegesin.



The kingmakers, who made the declaration in a letter to the Governor signed by their legal representative, Adekunle Sobaloju, included High Chief Yusuf Akínade, Bashorun of Oyo; High Chief Wakeel Akindele, Lagunna of Oyo; High Chief Hamzat Yusuf, Akinniku of Oyo; Chíef Wahab Oyetunji, warrant chief stand-in for Asipa of Oyo, and Chief Gbadebo Mufutau, warrant chief stand-in for Alapinní of Oyo.

“You will recall that on 30th September, 2022 at the meeting of the Kingmakers in accordance with the Alaafin of Oyo Chieftaincy Declaration, 1961, the Kingmakers appointed Prince Lukman Adelodun Gbadegesin as the Alaafin of Oyo by majority of the lawful votes of the Kingmakers.

“Prince Lukman Adelodun Gbadegesin having obtained the majority of votes of the Kingmakers present and voting was deemed appointed and his name was forwarded to your Excellency as the candidate appointed by the Kingmakers as Alaafin of Oyo for your approval which you refused to approved for no disclosed reason at all. The Kingmakers thereafter filed an action to stop your excellency from truncating the process, culminating in the present appeal at the court of appeal,” the letter read.