Edun, UN Deputy Scribe Meet, Discuss Collaboration on Regional Stability, Others

Ndubuisi Francis in Abuja

United Nations (UN) Deputy Secretary-General (DSG), Amina Mohammed, yesterday met with Nigeria’s Minister of Finance and Coordinating Minister of the Economy, Mr. Wale Edun as part of efforts to strengthen bilateral cooperation and accelerating Nigeria’s development agenda.



The meeting between Edun and the UN deputy chief scribe took place at the minister’s office in Abuja, according to a statement issued by the Director, Press and Public Relations, Ministry of Finance, Mohammed Manga.



Manga said Mohammed’s visit was part of the UN’s ongoing efforts to strengthen collaboration with Nigeria on critical issues, including regional stability, economic growth, and social protection.

“Discussions during the meeting focused on leveraging the African Continental Free Trade Agreement (AfCFTA) to enhance Nigeria’s trade and economic relations across the region.



They also addressed strategies for improving food security, strengthening social protection systems to meet the socio-economic needs of Nigerians, and identifying ways the UN can mobilise its resources and expertise to support the country’s development goals,” the statement said.



The minister who received the UN chief, alongside the Minister of State, Finance, Dr. Doris Uzoka-Anite, expressed gratitude to Mohammed for her sustained engagement with Nigeria. He detailed progress in the administration’s social safety programmes, particularly the digitalisation of its Direct Benefit Transfers initiative to enhance efficiency and transparency.



He also highlighted advancements in agriculture, citing improvements in wet and dry season farming as a result of targeted government support.

The UN Deputy Secretary General was accompanied by a high-level UN delegation, including Leonardo Simão, UN Special Representative; Sa’adatu Shuaibu, UN Political Affairs Officer; Zubaida Mahmoud, UN Representative; and Sergio Mate, UN Special Assistant.



“The meeting marks a significant milestone in Nigeria’s partnership with the UN, paving the way for enhanced cooperation and collaboration on key development issues. As Nigeria continues to navigate its development journey, the support and expertise of the UN will be crucial in achieving its goals,” the statement concluded.