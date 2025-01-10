Tinubu Departs Abuja Saturday, To Attend Sustainability Summit In Abu Dhabi

* President to highlight his govt’s energy and economic reforms at summit

Deji Elumoye in Abuja

President Bola Tinubu will depart Abuja on Saturday, January 11, 2025 to participate in the 2025 edition of Abu Dhabi Sustainability Week (ADSW 2025).

According to a release issued on Friday by presidential spokesperson, Bayo Onanuga, President Tinubu is attending the summit

which will take place in the emirate from January 12 to 18, on the invitation of his United Arab Emirates counterpart, His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan.

The summit will bring together global leaders to accelerate sustainable development and advance socioeconomic progress.

The event, ‘The Nexus of Next; Supercharging Sustainable Progress’, will enable policymakers, business and civil society leaders to explore pathways to fast-track the transformation to a sustainable economy and evolve a new era of prosperity for all.

ADSW, a testament to the power of collaboration, which has been held annually for over 15 years, provides a global platform to foster multi-stakeholder cooperation in addressing global challenges and accelerating growth.

It has birthed high-value agreements and strategic partnerships between governments, industry leaders, and clean energy pioneers worldwide, driving impactful alliances and advancing the sustainability agenda worldwide.

At the event, President Tinubu will stress his administration’s reforms, including those related to energy sufficiency, transportation, public health, and economic development.

The Nigerian leader and his entourage will also meet with the emirate’s leadership to discuss issues of interest affecting the two nations.

The Minister of Foreign Affairs, Ambassador Yusuf Tuggar, and some top government officials will accompany the president, who is due back in Nigeria on Thursday, January 16, 2025.