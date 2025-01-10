Tension as OPC Members, Motorcycle Riders Clash in Ekiti over Ticketing

Gbenga Sodeinde in Ado Ekiti

There was a palpable tension in Ado-Ekiti, the state capital of Ekiti State yesterday as the men of Oodua People Congress (OPC) and the motorcycle riders engaged in a violent clash over the death of a motorcycle ticketing officer.

During the clash, which started in the early hours of the morning, both the OPC and the motorcycle engaged one another with dangerous weapons such as cutlasses, knives, among others.

An eyewitness account, who did not want his name in print, explained that trouble started when the motorcycle riders accused the OPC men of being responsible for the death of their ticketing officer who normally stationed by the OPC office near Atikankan area of Ado Ekiti.

After the ensuing melee that lasted for more than two hours, it is yet to be ascertain that the number of those wounded from both parties.

As at the time of filing this report, men of the Police Rapid Response Squad have been drafted to the scene to restore law and order.

Meanwhile, the Rapid Response Squad has arrested criminal suspects numbering about six.

Speaking of the development, the state police spokesperson, CSP Abutu Sunday, said that the Command acted on a distress call from the area.

He said: “Today being January 9, 2025, at about 11:20hrs, the Command received a distress call that some hoodlums were attacking and robbing innocent people in Atikankan Area of Ado-Ekiti.

“The operatives of the RRS were deployed to the axis where six of the suspects were arrested.

“They are currently undergoing investigation. Effort is underway to arrest other fleeing members of the gang.”