Sulaiman-Ibrahim Celebrates Lagos Gov’s Wife, Ibijoke Sanwo-Olu, at 58

Minister of Women Affairs, Hajiya Imaan Sulaiman-Ibrahim, has congratulated the wife of Lagos State Governor, Mrs. Ibijoke Sanwo-Olu on her 58th birth anniversary, describing her as a visionary leader who has demonstrated unwavering dedication to the welfare of women and children in the state.

In a statement on Wednesday signed by her Special Adviser on Media, Mr Jonathan Eze, the Minister noted that Mrs Sanwo-Olu has touched countless lives, inspired hope, and has promoted positive change in the state playing supportive roles to her husband.

The statement reads: “Today I join the Sanwo-Olu family, the good people of Lagos State, and Nigerians across the country in celebrating the birthday of an exceptional individual, Her Excellency, Mrs. Ibijoke Sanwo-Olu.

“As the First Lady of Lagos State, Mrs. Sanwo-Olu has demonstrated unwavering dedication to the welfare and well-being of Lagosians, particularly in the areas of healthcare, education, and women empowerment.

“Through her various initiatives, she has touched countless lives, inspired hope, and promoted positive change in the state.

“As we celebrate this remarkable woman, we honor her selflessness, compassion, and leadership. We pray that God grants her continued good health, wisdom, and strength to keep shining as a beacon of hope and inspiration.”

The Minister added that she had consistently demonstrated a strong commitment to empowering women and children, particularly in areas of education, healthcare, and economic development.

The statement reads further, “Her Excellency, Mrs Ibijoke Sanwo-Olu has been instrumental in driving healthcare reforms in Lagos State, focusing on improving access to quality healthcare services for all citizens.

“She has initiated various programs aimed at promoting education and skills development among young people, equipping them with the skills needed to compete in the modern economy.

“She is known for her grassroots approach to leadership, engaging with local communities and listening to their concerns to inform policy decisions, among others.”

