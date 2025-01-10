Stock Market Posts Largest Daily Gain in 2025, Appreciates by N792bn

Kayode Tokede

The Nigerian stock yesterday posted its largest daily gain since the beginning of trading in 2025, as it gained N792 billion by market capitalisation, driven by investors buying interest in MTN Nigeria Communication Plc and 33 others.

As a result, the Nigerian Exchange Limited All-Share Index (NGX ASI) gained 1,300.01 basis points, or 1.25 per cent to close at 105,530.74 basis points, with the Year-to-Date returns settling at +2.5per cent.

Also, market capitalisation rose by N792 billion to close at N64.351 trillion.

Sectoral performance was mixed as the NGX Banking Index gained 1.7per cent and NGX Consumer Goods Index increased by 0.5 per cent, while the NGX Insurance Index dipped by 1.4per cent and NGX Industrial Goods dropped by 0.2per cent. The NGX Oil & Gas index closed flat.

As measured by market breadth, market sentiment was positive, as 34 stocks gained relative to 25 losers. MTNN emerged the highest price gainer of 10 per cent to close at N242.00, per share. Honeywell Flour Mills followed with a gain of 9.89 per cent to close at N9.11, while Universal Insurance advanced by 9.86 per cent to close at 78 kobo, per share.

Transcorp Hotel gained 9.78 per cent to close at N127.35, while Ikeja Hotel up by 9.31 per cent to close at N13.50, per share. On the other side, RT Briscoe Nigeria led others on the losers’ chart with 10 per cent to close at N2.34, per share. SUNU Assurance followed with a decline of 9.99 per cent to close at N8.11, while The Initiates Plc (TIP) shed 9.68 per cent to close at N2.52, per share.

UPDC lost 9.50 per cent to close at N1.81, while Guinea Insurance depreciated by 8.08 per cent to close at 91 kobo, per share.

The total volume traded declined by 35.28 per cent to 489.525 million units, valued at N13.069 billion, and exchanged in 13,010 deals. Transactions in the shares of Universal Insurance led the activity with 97.240 million shares worth N72.169 million. AIICO Insurance followed with account of 54.235 million shares valued at N104.178 million, while Sovereign Trust Insurance traded 24.991 million shares valued at N37.643 million.

FBN Holdings (FBNH) traded 16.227 million shares worth N500.357 million, while Guinea Insurance traded 14.626 million shares worth N13.921 million.