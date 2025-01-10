Obi Decries Kidnapping in Nigeria, Seeks All Efforts to Stop Spread 

Chuks Okocha in Abuja

A former governor of Anambra State, Peter Obi, has decried the increasing spate of insecurity in Nigeria, especially the kidnapping of farmers.

Obi, who was the presidential candidate of the Labour party in the 2023 general election, called on security agencies in the country to increase their efforts to stamp out all forms of criminality in the country.

He lamented that no one was even spared by the rampaging kidnappers as everyone has felt the heat of the kidnappers.

Obi, who lamented the spate of kidnapping on X said, ”The frequent occurrence of crimes, especially kidnapping, in the country today is worrisome and it’s causing a lot of apprehension in the land.

”Today, no one is currently spared from the dangerous wind of many kidnappings and killings blowing through many parts of the nation.

”Every Nigerian feels the heat of insecurity, which has continued to affect every aspect of our nation, from the agricultural sector, where farmers are often chased out of their farmlands, to the health and educational sectors, where critical workers are often kidnapped or killed.

”This is exemplified by the constant kidnapping and, sometimes, killing of our farmers, teachers and lecturers in different schools and universities.

”Just recently, the Manager of College of Nursing Sciences, Ihiala, was killed. Yesterday, 2 Reverend Sisters, one a Principal and other a teacher who work in our different schools in Anambra state were again kidnapped.

”These are people contributing immensely to our national development through their sacrifices in farms, educational and health facilities in different remote villages.

”Nothing justifies these kidnaps, killings, as well as those of many Nigerians who suffer the same fate daily. This worrisome situation continues to demand urgent attention from us, the leaders.

”One wonders if the reported cases of kidnapping and killings are this much, then how many go unreported?

”Again, I appeal to the government to employ every security arsenal at its disposal to end this menace and ensure the safe rescue of those in captivity. And to the criminals terrorizing our people, I urge them to have a change of heart and desist from their evil ways.

”We must not burn down our only nation with terror and violence,” he stated.