NDDC Chairman Visits  Scene of Tanker Fire, Promises Victims  Succour

The Chairman, Governing Board of the Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC), Mr. Chiedu Ebie, has visited and commiserated with victims of a tanker explosion which occurred on Sunday in Agbor, Ika South Local Government Area of Delta State.

He met with some of the victims at the scene of the explosion where survivors and families of those who had perished in the tragic incident made a heart wrenching narration of how their lives transformed into doom and despair within a twinkle of an eye.

Ebie described the explosion as the most unfortunate and monumental tragedy Agbor had suffered in recent time, lamenting that the incident occurred when residents of the town were returning to their normal daily life after the Christmas and New Year festivities. He pledged succour and support for the affected persons.

“First of all, this is the most unfortunate incident that occurred this year. Most especially, at this time of the year when people had just completed the end of the year festivities and are excited for the prospects of the new year. Then, we have this unfortunate incident.

“We have two categories of people. We have those that lost their loved ones, and were severely affected. And those that have lost their sources of livelihood. Whatever the case may be, we commiserate with both sets of people. It’s unfortunate,” he said.

The NDDC chairman made a passionate appeal to governments at all levels and government institutions and good spirited individuals to urgently come to the aid of the victims, including persons who lost their properties and means of livelihood to the inferno.

“I was out of state and I just came into Agbor this morning to see for myself. We will definitely see how best we can support the affected persons. As you can see, people have lost their sources of livelihood, properties. So, we call on not just government institutions but also good spirited individuals to come to their aid. But definitely, we’ll support them. We’re going to compile the list of those affected, and determine the losses incurred.

“For those that lost material things, we will see how best we can support them, so that they can get their businesses back on track,” Ebie said.

On safety measures to forestall future occurrence, the NDDC boss urged relevant authorities to take immediate precautionary measures to prevent reoccurrence of such ugly incidents.

“In Agbor particularly, this is the second time in the past four years. A couple of years ago, we had one, around Obi Road, along the expressway. Yet again, that was caused by a tanker driver as well. Now, for the safety measures, tanker drivers and drivers in general should exercise due control and make sure that their vehicles are roadworthy. This is the middle of town. I just can’t imagine how fast you’re driving. You need to try.

“I’m also calling on the Federal Road Safety Corps to ensure that road users adhere to rules and guidelines of the road. But more importantly, they should make sure these vehicles are roadworthy. Because I understand that the brakes of these vehicles probably failed,” he said.

Speaking further, Ebie observed that “many of these things(accidents) were never planned. I know the tiers of government will rise up to the occasion. The most important thing is, you don’t know who is next. It can happen to anybody. So, all of us, not just government as well, good spirited individuals should please join the government so that we can regulate the hardship and excess sufferings.

“As you know, we’re an interventionist agency and we work with all tiers of government. We’ll find out from them, what they have, what they get from the federal government and also the state government. Because I do know that the state government supports the federal fire service. When we get there, we’ll hear from them.”

Responding on behalf of the victims, including those who lost properties and businesses to the tanker explosion, Mr. Sunday Omoruyi lauded Ebie for visiting them at the critical moment of their lives. “I am not surprised that you visited us. Your antecedent has always been that of a good man. And I know that the more you rise, the more it will benefit us. We’re praying for you,” Omoruyi said.

He pleaded for support from all and appealed to the Chairman of the NDDC Governing Board, to use his good offices to prevail on relevant agencies to ensure that such an incident was permanently prevented in the future.

Mr. Ebie and his entourage later visited and condoled with the family of Mr. Festus Adomgbor who lost his wife, Debora to the inferno.

Consoling the bereaved husband, Ebie said: “We cannot question the ways of the Lord. But all we can say is that we thank God for your life and we hope that with time, you will be able to bear and get over the loss of your dear wife. On behalf of every one of us, please accept our deepest condolences. It is sudden and unfortunate that you lost your dear wife to the fire incident that occurred a few days ago. Please accept our condolences. We pray that God will give you and the family, the fortitude to bear this loss.”

Responding, Mr Adomgbor expressed deep gratitude to Mr. Ebie and his team, noting that the show of love he received was overwhelming.

He also paid a condolence visit to Mr. Ifeanyi, another bereaved who lost his dear wife, Elizabeth to ugly occurrence. Ebie expressed messages of consolation, saying “it is just very unfortunate. It is very unfortunate. You have young children who will now grow without a mother. But in times like this, the only way people can get over it is when people come to support, come to commiserate, and show you plenty of love. We will be with you, we will support you. On behalf of the Niger Delta Development Commission, we offer our deepest condolences.’’