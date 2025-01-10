  • Friday, 10th January, 2025

Makinde Approves Prince Owoade As New Alaafin of Oyo 

Breaking | 18 minutes ago

Kemi Olaitan in Ibadan 

Oyo State Governor, Mr. Seyi Makinde, has approved Prince Abimbola Akeem Owoade as the new Alaafin of Oyo.

A statement by the Commissioner for Information and Orientation, Prince Dotun Oyelade, said that Prince Owoade after thorough consultations and divinations, has been recommended by the Oyomesi and approved by Governor Makinde.

According to the commissioner, a statement to this effect has been issued by the Commissioner for Local Government and Chieftaincy Affairs, Hon. Ademola Ojo, who said that the announcement has put to rest all the socio and legal bickerings that have ensued since the demise of Oba Lamidi Olayiwola Adeyemi III on April 22, 2022.

Ojo called on all citizens of Oyo State to join the government in celebrating this momentus occasion and lend their support to the new Alaafin of Oyo.

The commissioner prayed that his reign will bring peace, prosperity and unity to the historic Oyo Kingdom.

