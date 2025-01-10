GET Accelerated Cohort 3 Awards N55m Equity-free Funding to Startups

The Grooming Endowment Trust (GET), a non-profit organization dedicated to empowering Nigeria’s burgeoning business landscape, successfully concluded the third edition of its GET Accelerated programme.

This annual accelerator programme targets early-stage startups, providing them with critical resources to thrive without sacrificing equity.

Since its inception in 2020, GET has fostered the growth of over 50 startups across diverse sectors, ranging from education and healthcare to mobility.

The GET Accelerated programme, implemented in collaboration with KickOff Africa, exemplifies this commitment by offering equity-free funding of up to N55,000,000.

The 2024 cohort featured 10 startups: Filmanatomie, Lucred, Frootify, Ploutos Page, Deluxe Creation Studios, Autogirl, Growwr, EdGO, Skooqs, and Riwe.

Five of the 10 startups were awarded additional equity-free funding of N10,000,000 each at the ceremony. These exceptional startups are: Autogirl, EdGO, Deluxe Creation Studios, Ploutos Page, and Growwr:

The programme offered tailored mentorship, master classes, and access to a robust business ecosystem, empowering participants to drive growth and innovation.

“We are thrilled to have supported startups across diverse industries this year, from those revolutionizing gaming, filmmaking, and mobility to those shaping the future of education,” expressed Adaobi Okafor, Chairperson of GET.

“We are incredibly proud of the progress they made during the programme and remain committed to providing ongoing support to these 10 ventures as they navigate their entrepreneurial journeys. We are immensely grateful to our partners, KickOff Africa, for their invaluable contributions in shaping this remarkable cohort. We firmly believe that the GET Accelerated programme will serve as a catalyst for growth and innovation for Nigerian startups.”

Abraham Akpan, Programme Manager at KickOff Africa, echoed this sentiment, highlighting the programme’s enduring impact.

“Through the three years of implementing the GET Accelerated programme, we’ve been able to empower early-stage startups by providing them with access to capital, mentorship, and the guidance they need to scale and flourish,” he said.

KickOff Africa’s longstanding partnership with GET has been instrumental to the programme’s success.

Renowned for its unwavering support of innovation across Africa and its investment portfolio focused on early-stage startups, KickOff Africa is ideally positioned to equip participating entrepreneurs with invaluable expertise.

The GET Accelerated programme serves as a cornerstone initiative for GET, solidifying its dedication to fostering a thriving entrepreneurial ecosystem and driving positive change in Nigeria.

Applications for the upcoming cohort are anticipated to open in the third quarter of 2025.