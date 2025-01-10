Former Speaker Bankole Loses Mother

The death has occurred of Alhaja Monsurat Atinuke Amoke Bankole, mother of former House of Representatives Speaker, Rt. Hon. Dimeji Bankole.

Until her death, Alhaja Bankole was a devout Muslim, philanthropist and a committed community leader.

Apart from founding Al Mönsur Islamic Society during her lifetime, she also held prominent Islamic titles including Iya Adinni of Egbaland and Iya Sunnah of Alasalatu Society of Nigeria and West Africa.

The burial slated for Friday in Abeokuta at 4pm is underway.