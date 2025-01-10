  • Friday, 10th January, 2025

Former Speaker Bankole Loses Mother

Nigeria | 52 minutes ago

The death has occurred of Alhaja Monsurat Atinuke Amoke Bankole, mother of former House of Representatives Speaker, Rt. Hon. Dimeji Bankole.
Until her death, Alhaja Bankole was a devout Muslim, philanthropist and a committed community leader.
Apart from founding Al Mönsur Islamic Society during her lifetime, she also held prominent Islamic titles including Iya Adinni of Egbaland and Iya Sunnah of Alasalatu Society of Nigeria and West Africa.
The burial slated for Friday in Abeokuta at 4pm is underway.

Related Articles

Founded on January 22, 1995, THISDAY is published by THISDAY NEWSPAPERS LTD., 35 Creek Road Apapa, Lagos, Nigeria with offices in 36 states of Nigeria , the Federal Capital Territory and around the world. It is Nigeria’s most authoritative news media available on all platforms for the political, business, professional and diplomatic elite and broader middle classes while serving as the meeting point of new ideas, culture and technology for the aspirationals and millennials. The newspaper is a public trust dedicated to the pursuit of truth and reason covering a range of issues from breaking news to politics, business, the markets, the arts, sports and community to the crossroads of people and society.

Helpful Links

Contact Us

You can email us at: hello@thisdaylive.com or visit our contact us page.