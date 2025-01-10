Everton Fires Manager, Sean Dyche, over Poor Fortunes

Sean Dyche has been sacked as Everton manager after less than two years in charge at Goodison Park.

The 53-year-old’s departure was announced just hours before Everton were due to host League One side Peterborough in the third round of the FA Cup.

Everton announced their under-18s head coach Leighton Baines and club captain Seamus Coleman had been put in charge of the team for that game.

Right-back Coleman and former left-back Baines have made more than 800 Everton appearances between them.

Four members of Dyche’s coaching staff – Ian Woan, Steve Stone, Mark Howard and Billy Mercer – have also departed.

The Toffees were beaten 1-0 by Bournemouth on Saturday and sit 16th in the Premier League and just one point clear of the relegation zone.

They failed to register a shot on target at Vitality Stadium and have won just three of 19 games in the league this season.

A source close to the Friedkin Group – which completed a £400million takeover

of the club last month – told BBC Sport the new owners had been in talks with Dyche over a couple of days this week, with both sides feeling they had reached the end of the road. Difficult negotiations took place over an exit package for Dyche and his staff before a settlement was reached.

The source added that the timing of Dyche’s departure, just hours before a game, was not ideal.

BBC Sport has approached Dyche – who said goodbye to his players at Everton’s training ground earlier on Thursday – for comment.