Women Affairs Minister Hails Ogun Dep Gov’s Exceptional Leadership at 59

Minister of Women Affairs , Hajiya Imaan Sulaiman-Ibrahim, has commended the significant impacts of the Deputy Governor of Ogun State, Engineer Noimot, Salako Oyedele, as she marks her 59th birth anniversary.

In a statement on Wednesday, the Minister described the celebrant as an amazing leader, a true inspiration, and a shining example of what it means to serve with integrity, compassion, and dedication.

“This day marks a significant milestone in the life of an exceptional woman and our leader, Engr. Noimot Salako-Oyedele, the Deputy Governor of Ogun State. As she celebrates her 59th birthday, we honor her remarkable achievements, selfless service, and unwavering dedication to the people of Ogun State.

“She has been a strong advocate for education, particularly for girls and women, working to improve access to quality education in Ogun State.

“Her Excellency, Salako-Oyedele has been involved in various community development initiatives, focusing on healthcare, infrastructure, and economic empowerment. And she serves as a role model for young girls and women, inspiring them to pursue careers in politics and public service.

“Happy 59th birthday, Engr. Noimot Salako-Oyedele. May this new year bring you joy, good health, and continued success in all your endeavors.”