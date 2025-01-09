SWA Initiates NSIR To Recognise Outstanding Security Personnel, Organisations

Chiemelie Ezeobi

Recognising the efforts and contributions of outstanding security personnel and agencies, Security Watch Africa (SWA) through its online news blog, www.swafricanews.com is set to unveil those who did something extraordinary in various categories. They are to be recognised under the SWA’s Nigeria Security Impact Recognition (NSIR).

According to the Founder/Project Coordinator SWA, Patrick Agbambu, the project aims to select the personnel and organisations that excel in their areas in the year 2024 despite insecurity challenges trends, globally. Topmost of the categories SWA is looking out for winner is Nigeria Security Man of the Year 2024.

Another category it is planning to pick its winner is Nigeria Defence Man of the Year 2024. The winner will be a person who has led the Armed Forces of Nigeria in stabilising the North East and gradually playing roles towards bringing back sanity to hitherto North West and most troubled zones.

Security Watch Africa will also pick a government security organization, termed Nigeria Heroes of the Year 2024, that has remained steadfast in defence of Nigeria’s territory.

Another category entitled ‘Nigeria Hero of Year 2024’ will also recognise somebody who has sustained the fighting spirit of the Nigerian troops through welfare and operational leadership. It will also recognise a security agency that qualifies to be Nigeria’s most proactive security service of the year 2024.

Another nomination that will be made is Nigeria’s Most Outstanding Police Officer of the Year 2024. Such an individual must have displayed professionalism in civil policing and securing the people despite political pressure.

Also to be picked is Nigeria’s Dependable Security Service of the Year 2024 displaying improvement in the discharge of their responsibilities irrespective of challenges. SWA will also select Nigeria’s Security Star of the Year 2024 as someone who stepped into the affairs of the security agency at a most challenging and unpredictable time and was able to stabilise the situation.

The novel NSIR will also recognise Nigeria’s Anti-Corruption Police Command of the Year 2024. During the year, it must have resisted some incidents of financial indictments. SWA will also recognise Nigeria’s Anti-Corruption Agency of the Year 2024, especially with the record of identifying and prosecuting Politically Exposed Persons.

Nigeria’s Most Consistent Security Supporting Governor in the Year 2024 will also be commended for regularly supporting security agencies to discharge their duties effectively. It will recognise Nigeria’s Improved State in Security in the same period, especially returning to normalcy after series of killings and fear in the state.

Nigeria’s Most Reliable Security Service in the Year 2024 will be recognised for outstanding contributions to the fight against terrorism, insurgency, and banditry through effective interdiction of criminal elements.