Sporting Heroes Headline GCU 80th Anniversary

Honouring the past icons and heroes of Government College Ughelli, inclusive of its sporting greats, will form the kernel of the school’s 80th Anniversary celebrations when the drums are rolled out next week.

Indeed, the list is endless for a reputable school noted not only for academic excellence but key sporting events in Cricket, Athletics and Football.

From its humble birth place of Warri to the permanent and traditional home, Government College Ughelli, founded in 1945 has produced numerous sportsmen, both for state and nation with credible podium placements leading to the Olympics.

Still, Larry Omo Imoekor would serve as a fitting figure that strides across the sports and the generation of Old Boys between the Ancient Mariners and the Younger Mariners.

The United States of America-based Ancient Mariner excelled both in Cricket and Football in the early seventies.

Whilst, his bowling action was simply poetry in motion, his left-footed football drive would ensure that he featured prominently in the squad that had Olisa Agbakoba, SAN, Benjy Binitie and Efe Akpoguma, coached by Dr BJ Itsueli.

His support for the school’s progress has been legendary including the Government College Ughelli Cricket Club, Lagos which participates regularly in the Club Cricket Committee League, Lagos and not the least, the 80th Anniversary Activities.

Even before Imoekor got onto the smooth sailing ship, Chairman GCU 80th Anniversary Planning Committee, Clement Djebah, had set the ship afloat into the recess of the sea.

And almost immediately, Past President Generals Worldwide, Prof. Oritsegbemi Omatete, Chief J.J Akpieyi and Arc. O.C Majoroh provided the desired support alongside the Current President General, Olorogun Albert Akpomudje, SAN.

Whilst the branches and classes are mandated to support the historic event, individuals have since joined the fray, including the regular and consistent supporters of the GCU cause such as Ese and Spencer Onosode, Peter Odjoji, Ufuoma Ekpruke, Okosubide Mozimo, Gregs Thomopulos, Okeroghene Osiawa, Prof F.I. Opute, Lumumba Okgbawa, Robert Numa and Urhobo Pride Development initiative.

The Centrepiece of the 80th Anniversary Celebration will be the awards ceremony scheduled for Friday 17th January 2025 and the unveiling of the Initiatives for the erection of a 1000-seater capacity auditorium.

Of course, echoes of the annual GCU Relays would resonate at the epoch-making event.