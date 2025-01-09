NAPTIP Commences Rehabilitation of Victims of Human Trafficking

Michael Olugbode in Abuja

The National Agency for the Prohibition of Trafficking in Persons (NAPTIP) has commenced a comprehensive rehabilitation procedure and interview session with the rescued victims of human trafficking, Miss Odunayo Isaac, who arrived in Nigeria from Iraq few days ago.

The session commenced on the order of the Director-General of the agency, Binta Bello, who directed officers of the Counselling and Rehabilitation Department of the agency as well as operatives of the Intelligence and International Cooperation Unit (IICU) to immediately undertake the procedures while receiving the victim.

It would be recalled that NAPTIP, in collaboration with other partners, including members of the Civil Society Organisation and foreign agencies, had facilitated Miss Eniola Isaac’s return from Baghdad following a viral video and media reports that escalated her ordeal in the hands of her Iraqi taskmaster.

The victim arrived in Nigeria through the Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport Abuja, and was received by NAPTIP operatives after the initial arrival procedures by the officials of the Nigeria Immigration Service (NIS) on duty at the airport.

Speaking while receiving the victim at the agency headquarters, Abuja, the director-general expressed sadness over the traumatic experience and the hardship faced by the victim and ordered the immediate commencement of a comprehensive rehabilitation programme, counseling as well as an interview to ascertain the medical status, nature of assistance needed, and immediate psychosocial need of the victim.

She said: “I just finished interaction with the victim. I must say that she had a close shave with death and we are all happy that she is alive to tell her painful story.

“On January 22, 2023, she left Nigeria and arrived in Baghdad, Iraq, the next day; January 23, 2023, and was received at the Airport by officials of WB Warani Manpower (company she was registered to work for). She was taken to the hospital on January 24, 2023, to certify her medically fit for the job she would be assigned to do.

“Her Iraqi agent, Alhaja Shakirat Yusuf, whom she knows as only ‘Mama Uganda’ came to WB Warani Manpower to sign her in officially on January 25, 2023, and was assigned to work for an Iraqi family of eight (six children and two parents) on January 29, 2023. Her work hours span about 20 hours plus a day, with little or no resting time.

“According to Miss Odunayo, after one month of work, she requested her salary and her madam said that because of the high commission in paying money into Nigeria accounts, she would be paid every two months and she agreed, but after four months she still was not paid. Her ordeal then began when she dared to request her payment.

“Her phone was confiscated to prevent communication with members of her family. Each time she asked for her remuneration or spoke about it, she suffered a beating resulting in bleeding and bodily injuries. That, at one point, her madam bound her hands and feet and threw her into the dogs’ cage until 3 a.m. before she was released to continue with her work.

“Because of her level of exploitation and trauma, I have directed the relevant department and operatives of the agency to commence immediate profiling, interview, and the comprehensive process of rehabilitation for her. This is to enable the agency to assess her medical status, the nature of assistance and skills needed, and to design a part of ensuring her reunion with her family.”

The DG stated that: “Also, NAPTIP shall also do the needful to ensure justice for her.

“I wish to use this opportunity to thank all our partners, the Federal Ministry of Foreign, Nigerians in Diaspora Commission (NiDCOM), Nigeria Intelligence Agency (NIA), Office of the National Security Adviser (ONSA), Embassies and Nigeria Mission abroad, other partnering Ministry, Department and Agencies (MDAs), Hope Haven Foundation, the media and other stakeholders, for a successful collaboration and support which resulted in the eventual arrival of Miss Eniola Isaac.”

She, however, added that: “It is also important to advise our youths and parents to always be careful and think twice before jumping at any juicy offer of jobs abroad. Over the past few months, we have intercepted scores of youths, mostly girls, at various points of exit across Nigeria, and their destinations have been some of the volatile countries in the Middle East.

“Certainly, a dangerous journey of this nature could have been avoided with simple caution and a check from NAPTIP.”

In her testimony, Miss Eniola Isaac, said: “I thank God that I am alive. I will not wish that my enemy passes through what I experienced. I never thought I could survive the painful ordeal.”