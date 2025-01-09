Attahiru Lifts Sokoto Utd with N1m Gift for Defeating Zamfara Utd

Onuminya Innocent in Sokoto

For recording a resounding victory over visiting Zamfara United FC in their NNL Week 4 encounter, Sokoto United players have become one million Naira richer.

This is courtesy of a philanthropist, Honourable Bashir Black Attahiru, who showered the team with the largesse.

Honourable Bashir had earlier handed the team N500,000 during their morning workout, prior to the encounter with a promise of additional five hundred thousand naira if, they emerged victorious.

Sokoto United FC went on to win the match 3-1 against the visiting Zamfara United FC and, true to his word, Honourable Attahiru, fulfilled his promise by presenting the additional five hundred thousand Naira to the team.

Meanwhile, newly appointed Sokoto State Commissioner for Youths and Sports Development, Engineer Mustapha Mohammed, has assured the players of total support in their bid to achieve success in the Nigeria National League season.

The Commissioner, speaking shortly after Sokoto United defeated Zamfara United 3-1, said the victory was a good way to welcome him into office.

He promised to ensure their welfare was his priority and other motivation that would help the team to perform optimally towards achieving glory added.

Sokoto United took the lead in the fifth minute in the first half of the game before Zamfara United equalized in the second minutes of additional time in the first half.

Sokoto United’s effort however paid off after a goal mouth scramble resulted in the second goal in the 82nd minute of the game and the third goal came in the 89th minute via penalty after James Nwaku, was brought down in the penalty area.