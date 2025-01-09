  • Thursday, 9th January, 2025

Attahiru Lifts Sokoto Utd with N1m Gift for Defeating Zamfara Utd

Featured | 1 hour ago

Onuminya Innocent  in Sokoto 

For recording a resounding victory over visiting Zamfara United FC in their NNL Week 4 encounter, Sokoto United players have become one million Naira richer.

This is courtesy of a philanthropist, Honourable Bashir Black Attahiru, who showered the team with the largesse.

Honourable Bashir had earlier handed the team N500,000 during their morning workout, prior to the encounter with a promise of additional five hundred thousand naira if, they emerged victorious.

Sokoto United FC went on to win the match 3-1 against the visiting Zamfara United FC and, true to his word, Honourable Attahiru, fulfilled his promise by presenting the additional five hundred thousand Naira to the team.

Meanwhile, newly appointed Sokoto State Commissioner for Youths and Sports Development, Engineer Mustapha Mohammed, has assured the players of total support in their bid to achieve success in the Nigeria National League season.

The Commissioner, speaking shortly after Sokoto United defeated Zamfara United 3-1, said the victory was a good way to welcome him into office.

He promised to ensure their welfare was his priority and other motivation that would help the team to perform optimally towards achieving glory added.

Sokoto United took the lead in the fifth minute  in the first half of the game before Zamfara United equalized in the second minutes of additional time in the first half.

Sokoto United’s effort however paid off after a goal mouth scramble resulted in the second goal in the 82nd minute of the game and the third  goal came  in the 89th minute via penalty after James Nwaku, was brought down in the penalty area.

Related Articles

Founded on January 22, 1995, THISDAY is published by THISDAY NEWSPAPERS LTD., 35 Creek Road Apapa, Lagos, Nigeria with offices in 36 states of Nigeria , the Federal Capital Territory and around the world. It is Nigeria’s most authoritative news media available on all platforms for the political, business, professional and diplomatic elite and broader middle classes while serving as the meeting point of new ideas, culture and technology for the aspirationals and millennials. The newspaper is a public trust dedicated to the pursuit of truth and reason covering a range of issues from breaking news to politics, business, the markets, the arts, sports and community to the crossroads of people and society.

Helpful Links

Contact Us

You can email us at: hello@thisdaylive.com or visit our contact us page.