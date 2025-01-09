AFRICA, THE FRENCH AND THE NEW WORLD 

Millions of Africans have emigrated to Europe, America, and other parts of the world. This emigration is driven by both push and pull factors — economic challenges, political instability, conflicts, and the pursuit of better job opportunities and more accessible social services.

Despite often being stringent in their immigration policies, receiving countries have found ways to benefit from this influx. They tap into the labor, expertise, and talent of these emigrants. Rather than solely viewing immigration as a burden, many of these nations recognize the potential gains from incorporating skilled and unskilled labor into their economies.

In recent years, several West African countries have reassessed and severed their military ties with France. Notable examples include Mali in 2022, Burkina Faso in January 2023, Niger Republic in 2024, Chad in November 2024, Senegal in December 2024, and Ivory Coast in December 2024. These moves signal a significant shift in regional dynamics, as these nations seek to assert greater sovereignty and explore alternative partnerships. Some have terminated defense agreements outright, while others are exploring new international collaborations.

International relations experts see these developments as pivotal. However, they caution that without concrete plans for mutual benefits, these countries might merely replace one foreign power with another. For instance, in Niger Republic, the Russian presence, along with the mercenary group Wagner, has not brought substantial change. Wagner’s operations in several African nations, such as Mali, have drawn criticism, with human rights groups accusing its forces of severe abuses.

Reuters reported that:“French President Emmanuel Macron recently expressed frustration over the perceived lack of acknowledgment from certain African nations regarding France’s military interventions in the Sahel region. Speaking at a foreign policy conference with French ambassadors, Macron claimed that some African leaders had “rewritten history” concerning France’s role in combating Islamist militants since 2013. He argued that without French military support, these states might have lost their sovereignty.

However, officials from countries like Chad and Senegal have pushed back, asserting that their decisions to expel French troops were made independently and in the best interest of their nations. Chadian Foreign Minister Abderaman Koulamallah criticized Macron’s remarks as disrespectful, while Senegalese Prime Minister Ousmane Sonko emphasized that Senegal’s decision was made without any negotiation with France”

For Africa to progress, its leaders must define the continent’s needs, recognize its current position, and set a clear direction for the future. Africa must move beyond the outdated narrative that external forces are the primary obstacles to its development. The global landscape has evolved, and Africa must engage with international partners on a basis of mutual respect and benefit.

For example, France and Nigeria have excellent trade relationship, with Nigeria serving as France’s leading trading partner in sub-Saharan Africa. So, if country A, sees the French as a bottleneck, you don’t expect Nigeria to do so.

If countries like France, China, Russia, or the United States, etc., want to invest in Africa, they must do so with clear, mutually beneficial agreements. African resources should be processed on African soil, ensuring that the continent gains more than just raw material exports. Africa needs technology transfer, expertise, and infrastructure development that can foster sustainable growth.

Africa must adopt a global perspective and interact with nations based on their strengths in areas like United Nations status, military power, industrial capacity, the presence of African diasporas, trade volumes, and financial influence. Only through strategic, well-negotiated partnerships can Africa harness its full potential and assert its rightful place in the global arena.

Zayyad I. Muhammad, Abuja