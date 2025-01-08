Zaar Clerics Commends Bauchi Gov on Sayawa Chiefdom

Segun Awofadeji in Bauchi

Bauchi State Governor, Senator Bala Abdukadir Mohammed, has been urged not to be deterred by the myriad of allegations and insults on his person over his determination to actualise the long sought after Sayawa Chiefdom with headquarters in Tafawa Balewa town.

The call was made by Zaar Clerics Consultative Forum, Bauchi Branch, in a statement signed by Rev Haruna Mbidur, Chairman, Rev Sabo D. Muwari, Coordinator and Rev Masoyi Jibilla Dadi, Secretary, made available to journalists in Bauchi yesterday.

The forum stated that, “Your Excellency sir, we are not unaware of the objections, oppositions and threats already staged against you with regard to this particular issue at hand.” It added: “But, we urge you to disregard the voices of Individuals and groups who have positioned themselves as meddlesome interlopers, seeking to frustrate and disrupt the establishment of the Zaar Chiefdom using all manner of manipulative emotional blackmail, religious propaganda, deadly lies and grand deceptions.

They do not act in the interest of lasting peace, tranquility, inclusivity or the progress of our dear State.”

“As a matter of fact, most of them are neither indigenes of Rauchi State nor residents of Tafawa Balewa and Bogoro LGAs, but completely strangers to the cause of the people of our dear State and areas and they care less about peace and harmony in Bauchi State,”The forum stressed.

“The Zaar Chiefdom is a well-deserved Chiefdom and it has come at the right time. Your name shall be written in gold in the annals of the history of our people more than any Governor of Bauchi State since its creation, by this singular action, sir.”

It added: “Once again, we express our profound gratitude and assure you of our dedicated support and prayers as you continue the noble task of advancing and modernizing Bauchi State. May God continue to bless you with wisdom, strength, and success in all your endeavors now and forever, Sir.”

In the letter of appreciation and support, the Forum stated that,”We, the members of the Zaar (Sayawa) Clerics Consultative Forum (ZCCF) of Talawa Balewa and Bogoro Local Government Areas of lauchi State wish to express our appreciation to God Almighty for preserving our lives to see this new year 2025 in sound health.”

“We want to especially thank you, Your Excellency for your proactive leadership in governing Bauchi State with fairness, justice, equity, good conscience, and inclusivity. Sir, your exemplary leadership hes provided the enabling environment for the rapid, all-round development we are currently witnessing in Bauchi State like never before,”The Forum stated.

We equally want to use this opportunity to extend our deep appreciation to our Royal Father, H.R.H Alh (Dr) Rilwanu Suleiman Adamu the Emir of Bauchi, who has been a father to all, especially our people since he ascended the throne. Your Eminence, you have been a pillar of great support to all people of Bauchi Emirate with open arms,” It stressed.

The Forum added that,”Your open door and inclusive policy have given us the hope and peace we have been yearning for and we urge you to continue lending the Emirate with fairness, justice, equity and inclusivity. We are most grateful for your fatherly leadership and pray that God will continue to guide and protect you in the discharge of your responsibilities for the benefit of humanity, May God bless you and crown your efforts with outstanding peace and success. Long may you reign. Your Highness.”