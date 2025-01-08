NDLEA Nabbed 18,500 Drug Traffickers, Seized 2.6m Kg of Drugs in 2024

Michael Olugbode in Abuja





Chairman/Chief Executive of National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA), Brig.-Gen. Buba Marwa (Rtd), yesterday, revealed that in 2024 the anti-narcotics agency seized over 2.6 million kilogrammes of illicit drugs.

Marwa added that across the country, more than 18,500 drug trafficking offenders were arrested, with over 3,250 convicted, including 10 drug barons. He also stated that more than 220 hectares of cannabis farms were destroyed.

He spoke at the commissioning of the central exhibit office donated by the United States Government to NDLEA at the agency’s headquarters annex in Ikoyi, Lagos.

The NDLEA boss said over 8, 200 persons were counselled and rehabilitated, with more than 3,000 sensitisation and advocacy programmes organised across the country. He said the programmes sought to create a balance between the agency’s drug supply reduction and drug demand reduction efforts.

Marwa stating that the steady operational successes being recorded by the anti-narcotic body in its drug supply and demand reduction efforts will continue to justify the support and assistance it was getting from the United States government, other partners, and stakeholders.

He commended the United States government as a reliable ally in Nigeria’s renewed effort to combat drug-related crimes, stating that the continued collaboration with the US has bolstered and enhanced NDLEA’s operational capabilities.

The facility was handed over to the NDLEA boss by the US Consulate General, Ms. Jo Ellen Georg, supported by other senior US officials.

Marwa said at the commissioning, “Today, I am particularly pleased to acknowledge one of such gestures, namely the donation of the office for our central exhibit custodians.

“This donation acknowledges the critical need for efficient and secure handling of evidence, which is essential for the successful prosecution of drug-related cases.

“This contribution will not only strengthen our operational framework but also set a new standard for accountability and transparency in drug law enforcement. It is an investment in the security and the future of our nations.”

He said despite the agency’s improved performance, “We recognise that the war against drug trafficking and abuse is far from over. As an organisation, we are committed to surmounting the challenges.”

Marwa said the challenges notwithstanding, tremendous successes had been recorded on all fronts against the drug menace.

He stated, “So far, the results have been justifying. In 2024, we seized over 2.6 million kilogrammes of illicit drugs. Across the country, we arrested more than 18,500 drug trafficking offenders. Got over 3,250 convicted, including 10 drug barons, with more than 220 hectares of cannabis farms destroyed.

“In the same breath, we counselled and rehabilitated over 8, 200, with more than 3,000 sensitisation and advocacy programmes organised across the country in schools, markets, motor parks, worship centres, work places and communities, among others, thus creating an equipoise between our drug supply reduction and drug demand reduction efforts.”

While calling for continuous support and more collaboration from the US government and other partners, Marwa said the challenges of illicit drugs were dynamic and multifaceted, and, as such, require continuous partnership and innovation.

He added, “That is why we are pragmatic in our unending quest for further support from our international partners, key stakeholders and public-spirited persons.

“We seek intervention in critical areas, such as capacity building and enhanced training for our officers, provision of technology and equipment, especially for advanced surveillance and tracking, intelligence and information sharing and provision of operational logistics.”

Marwa commended the American people for their support and magnanimity over the years.

He said, “Our shared goal remains the protection of lives and the promotion of a safer, healthier world. As Chairman and CEO of NDLEA, I pledge our commitment to accountability, transparency, and the effective utilisation of the resources entrusted to us.

“I assure you that every donation inspires confidence in the agency and, by extension, inspires resilience, hardwork and dedication among our workforce.”

He specifically thanked the US DEA attaché in Nigeria, Mr. Robert Bascoe, whose untiring efforts and commitment made the donation and several others a reality. He also expressed gratitude to the United States Africa Command and the US Embassy for their invaluable partnership.

In her remarks, the US acting Consul General, Ms. Jo Ellen Georg, said the relationship between Nigeria and US was premised on the vibrancy of democracy.

Georg stated, “It’s a principle deeply embraced by both of our nations. And one of our leaders who helped nurture this deep and enduring partnership between our two countries was former President Jimmy Carter, who, as noted, passed away on December 29th at age 100.

“President Carter was an extraordinary leader, and he dedicated his years in and out of office promoting peace, democracy, health, and human rights. And today, as is customary in the United States, his body is being drawn on a horse carriage to the U.S. Capitol to lie in state so that we can all respect the legacy that he has left for us. And President Carter was actually the first U.S. President to make a state visit to Nigeria.”

She highlighted the significance of the support the US government had been providing for the NDLEA, while commending Marwa for taking advantage of such partnership to achieve tremendous results for Nigeria in the fight against illicit drugs.

According to Georg, “The efforts to fight drug trafficking in Nigeria and across West Africa region have successes because we share the same objective of countering crime, illegal drugs, and instability.

“Today, as part of our enduring partnership, the U.S. government, through the U.S. Africa Command (AFRICOM), in collaboration with the Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA), is honoured to hand over a dedicated office space for the NDLEA.

“This dedicated facility will provide NDLEA officers with a safe and secure office space to conduct investigations, to process arrestees, and to conduct post-arrest interviews.

“Now this donation is the latest example of the robust and productive cooperation between the United States government and the NDLEA.”

Georg disclosed, “In 2024, the U.S. government invested half a million dollars to modernise and equip the chemical forensic laboratory at the NDLEA zonal office here in Lagos.

“That upgraded laboratory is now equipped with cutting-edge technology, which enhances the NDLEA’s capacity to analyse suspicious substances and to process evidence from crime scenes and suspects.

“Over the years, our joint efforts have helped to build the capacity of the Nigerian authorities to disrupt drug trafficking networks, to dismantle clandestine meth labs, and to conduct advanced forensic analysis of synthetic drugs.

“We look forward to deepening our collaboration with the Nigerian government and its agencies as we continue to combat narcotics to disrupt the flow of illegal drugs, especially synthetic drugs, and that will better both of our societies.”