HP to Expand Certified Refurbished PC Portfolio

Olawale Ajimotokan



Technology provider, HP, plans to expand the availability of HP Certified Refurbished PCs and add more devices to its renew solutions portfolio that will offer more options for customers to advance circularity goals.

The announcement was made Wednesday ahead of the Consumer Electronics Show (CES) 2025 in Las Vegas as part of strategies to enhance reliability for maximum employee and IT productivity while helping companies contribute to supporting environmental sustainability.

The expanded HP certified refurbished PC portfolio will include EliteBook 830 G8, EliteBook 840 G8, EliteBook 850 G8 and EliteDesk Mini 800 G6.

The refurbished products are already available in the US and France and will also be available in the UK, Spain, Sweden and the Netherland in April, this year.

All of the devices include a standard one-year limited warranty and will now offer the option of two or three-year offsite support packages.

“Organisations are increasingly implementing circularity into business practices, driven by consumer preferences, customer commitments, and new government regulations,” said the Senior VP Operations and Portfolio, HP Solutions, Grant Hoffman.

He added: “As customers seek solutions to meet these needs, we’re driving a broader mix of HP Certified Refurbished devices with availability across more countries to provide reliable solutions that meet both their performance and sustainability requirements from a trusted technology leader.”

He stated that HP remains focused on preparing customers for the Future of Work so they can provide employees with exceptional experiences, saying the news showcases that commitment by helping keep the workforce both productive and engaged.

Equally, as organisations turn to trusted partners to help guide the shift toward more proactive issue remediation, HP said it intends to introduce AI-powered device health insights across its latest portfolio of Hardware Support Services to include onsite device repair to help get PCs back up and running wherever hybrid work happens.

“HP is helping organisations minimize employee downtime so they can remain productive and focused on business priorities,” said Senior VP & President, HP Lifecycle Services, Marcos Razon.

He said leveraging the power of AI, HP is working to prevent issues for customers before they ever arise, and give support staff the insights needed for faster first-time fixes.