  • Tuesday, 7th January, 2025

‘Purge Yourself of Bad Eggs’, Olanipekun Urges Judiciary

Featured | 2 hours ago

A past President of the Nigerian Bar Association, Chief Wole Olanipekun, CFR, SAN, has called on the Judiciary to protect its integrity by purging itself of bad eggs. Chief Olanipekun made the call in Ibadan, at the opening of the Law Week and 70th Anniversary Celebration of the NBA, Ibadan Branch.

At the programme themed “Law, Legal Practice and Development”, Chief Olanipekun urged the Bar and Bench to identify the bad and corrupt ones, bring them to justice, and flush them out of the system lest they rubbish other good practitioners. He called on the Judiciary stakeholders to join the Chief Justice of Nigeria, Justice Kudirat Kekere-Ekun, GCON, to sanitise the entire Judiciary system.

Chief Olanipekun enjoined the Bar to stop all means of attacking Judges, especially in the media. According to him, the Bench should also ensure temperate language for the legal practitioners, always acting nobly, whether in court or not, and behaving honourably with their colleagues.

“Do not engage in strife, blackmail, mudslinging, campaign of calumny, treachery, or any attempt to pull anyone down.

“If the forbearers of this Branch had engaged themselves in mudslinging, war of attrition, among other vices, Ibadan Bar would not be where it is today.

“Life in the country will become solitary, poor, nasty, brutish, and short without law playing its proper role”, Chief Olanipekun said. 

Related Articles

Founded on January 22, 1995, THISDAY is published by THISDAY NEWSPAPERS LTD., 35 Creek Road Apapa, Lagos, Nigeria with offices in 36 states of Nigeria , the Federal Capital Territory and around the world. It is Nigeria’s most authoritative news media available on all platforms for the political, business, professional and diplomatic elite and broader middle classes while serving as the meeting point of new ideas, culture and technology for the aspirationals and millennials. The newspaper is a public trust dedicated to the pursuit of truth and reason covering a range of issues from breaking news to politics, business, the markets, the arts, sports and community to the crossroads of people and society.

Helpful Links

Contact Us

You can email us at: hello@thisdaylive.com or visit our contact us page.