‘Purge Yourself of Bad Eggs’, Olanipekun Urges Judiciary

A past President of the Nigerian Bar Association, Chief Wole Olanipekun, CFR, SAN, has called on the Judiciary to protect its integrity by purging itself of bad eggs. Chief Olanipekun made the call in Ibadan, at the opening of the Law Week and 70th Anniversary Celebration of the NBA, Ibadan Branch.

At the programme themed “Law, Legal Practice and Development”, Chief Olanipekun urged the Bar and Bench to identify the bad and corrupt ones, bring them to justice, and flush them out of the system lest they rubbish other good practitioners. He called on the Judiciary stakeholders to join the Chief Justice of Nigeria, Justice Kudirat Kekere-Ekun, GCON, to sanitise the entire Judiciary system.

Chief Olanipekun enjoined the Bar to stop all means of attacking Judges, especially in the media. According to him, the Bench should also ensure temperate language for the legal practitioners, always acting nobly, whether in court or not, and behaving honourably with their colleagues.

“Do not engage in strife, blackmail, mudslinging, campaign of calumny, treachery, or any attempt to pull anyone down.

“If the forbearers of this Branch had engaged themselves in mudslinging, war of attrition, among other vices, Ibadan Bar would not be where it is today.

“Life in the country will become solitary, poor, nasty, brutish, and short without law playing its proper role”, Chief Olanipekun said.