Obi Alleges Threat to Life over New Year Message

Chuks Okocha in Abuja and Sunday Ehigiator in Lagos





Former Anambra State governor, Peter Obi, has denied allegations of inciting Nigerians with his New Year message, which he insisted was intended to address pressing national issues.

Obi said on Monday via X that he had received threats to his life and family following the message and described the accusations as part of a broader attempt to silence critical voices in the country.

“Have I really crossed the line? My New Year message has now led to threats against my life, my family, and those around me. While I have received all sorts of messages, one Mr. Felix Morka, has gone further to accuse me of ‘crossing the line’ and has warned that I will face the consequences,” Obi wrote.

The Labour Party presidential candidate’s New Year message, delivered during a press conference in Abuja titled: “Nigeria Needs Selfless and Exemplary Leadership,” criticised the administration of President Bola Tinubu for failing to address worsening economic and security challenges.

Obi called for “vigorous, positive actions” to alleviate the suffering of Nigerians, adding that many citizens were losing hope.

Reacting to Obi’s comments, the All Progressives Congress(APC), through its National Publicity Secretary, Felix Morka, accused the former governor of Anambra State of hypocrisy and attempting to incite public outrage against the government.

In a statement, Morka described Obi’s remarks as “misleading” and aimed at scoring “cheap political points.”

Obi, however, stood by his New Year message, insisting that it was made in good faith and calling for constructive feedback.

“If I have truly crossed the line, I invite anyone to point it out, as I remain committed to upholding decorum. However, I will not be silenced in my resolve to speak truthfully, especially as our nation continues to drift toward undemocratic practices,” he said.

He expressed concern over the backlashes he’s facing, as he asked if he truly crossed a line, adding that his life, family, and loved ones were under serious threat following his Christmas message.

Obi made this claim in a statement shared on his official X (formerly Twitter) account yesterday.

His post followed recent remarks from Felix Morka, the National Spokesperson of the All Progressives Congress (APC), who accused Obi of repeatedly crossing the line with his comments and suggested that any consequences he faces are self-inflicted.

Obi, referring to Morka’s statement while speaking on Arise TV, where he said “Peter Obi has crossed the line so many times and has it coming to him whatever he gets,” said the statement was a threat to his life and the lives of his family members.

Obi expressed concern over what he described as Nigeria’s drift toward authoritarianism. saying the country is increasingly becoming a repressive state, where dissent and freedom of expression were under attack.

Meanwhile, the Obidient Movement, followers of Obi have condemned the comments of the National Publicity Secretary of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Felix Morka, saying their principal has crossed the line.

Morka, the APC National Publicity Secretary, on Arise TV on January 5, 2025, said, “Mr. Peter Obi has crossed the line so many times and he has what’s coming to him, and whatever he gets, he should manage it,”

In a statement by the National Coordinator of the Obidient Movement, Dr. Tanko Yunusa, he said the statement from Morka was a direct threat to Obi’s life, and the peace of the Nigerian state.

”We view this as not only an attack on Mr. Peter Obi but also a dangerous signal of Nigeria’s descent into authoritarianism under the current administration. Such a declaration from the spokesperson of the ruling party is reckless, unbecoming, and a blatant endorsement of violence,” he said.

He said Obi’s commitment to Nigeria has been consistently demonstrated through his issue-based politics, his relentless pursuit of solutions to national challenges, and his respect for democratic principles.