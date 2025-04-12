Groups Weigh in on the Ban of Eedris Abdulkareem’s Song

Ferdinand Ekechukwu

Not so many music lovers knew controversial artist, Eedris Abdulkareem, had released a new song title ‘Tell Your Papa’ until the Nigerian Broadcasting Commission (NBC) banned broadcasters from playing the song which criticises the country’s leader. Some have in the wake of the ban argued that the order made the song popular by drawing attention to it. But does the enfant terrible of Nigerian music industry cares?

In the scathing song Eedris addressed the president son, Seyi, to let his father know “people are dying” through hardship and insecurity and there is “hunger” in the country. Released earlier in the week, the song has gained a lot of attention on social media and has sparked debate and generated several backlash against the regulatory body as it continue to trend.

Eedris, known for his socially conscious and politically charged music, has long used his platform to comment on governance, corruption, and social justice. The latest track, “Tell Your Papa,” reportedly criticizes the current administration over economic hardship and governance failures.

In a letter to TV and radio stations, the National Broadcast Commission (NBC), which issues licenses and regulates the industry, had ordered the track not to be played, saying it violates the country’s broadcast code. The NBC said it considered Tell Your Papa’s content to be “inappropriate” and “objectionable” adding that it falls short of public decency standards.

Meanwhile, the Socio-Economic Rights and Accountability Project (SERAP) has issued a 48-hour ultimatum to the Federal Government of Nigeria and the National Broadcasting Commission (NBC), demanding an immediate reversal of what it termed the unlawful ban placed on the protest song, “Tell Your Papa.”

In a statement released on its X Platform on Thursday, SERAP described the ban as a violation of the artist’s right to freedom of expression and warned of impending legal action if the directive is not rescinded within the stipulated timeframe.

Media Rights Agenda (MRA) also condemned the directive by National Broadcasting Commission (NBC) banning the broadcast of ‘Tell Your Papa’, the song by Eedris Abdulkareem, the Nigerian artiste. The group described the ban as an “abuse of regulatory power, a violation of constitutional rights, and a threat to freedom of expression”.

Also the Performing Musicians Association of Nigeria (PMAN) has voiced strong objections to the National Broadcasting Commission’s ban. In an interview on Thursday, PMAN President, Pretty Okafor, emphasised that the ban was likely to backfire, as it only serves to amplify the song’s reach and relevance in light of the current socio-economic challenges facing Nigerians.

Okafor stated, “The first major mistake is banning the song because it’s going to make the song even go viral right now. Those who haven’t heard about the song or haven’t even listened to it will go now to look for the song and will start promoting it. The song has practically pinched the government somewhere, that’s why they ordered for the ban. So, there is already a mistake that has been made by the NBC or even the government by paying attention to that particular song.”

Discussing PMAN’s position on the matter, Okafor said, “We don’t have the power to offer the artiste support right now because it is a very sensitive issue, so, we need to be careful. We cannot pretend that all is well. The song is telling us the truth, and there is nothing wrong with that song.”