NPFL: Boboye Returns to Akwa Utd as Head Coach 

Following a poor run in the ongoing Nigerian Premier Football League (NPFL) season, Akwa United Football Club have agreed on a mid-season managerial contract with coach Kennedy Boboye.

The Management of the Club signed the deal with coach Boboye at the Club’s office in Uyo yesterday morning and the coach is expected to begin work later this week.

Chairman of the club, Elder Paul Bassey, described “Boboye’s return to the team as necessary, adding that the decision to re-assign the coach was because of his track records and previous achievements with the club”.

Elder Bassey expressed optimism that the coach will bring his wealth of experience to bear on the team with a turnaround in the team’s fortunes in the second half of the season.

Coach Boboye joined the Promise Keepers during the 2019-2020 NPFL season and won the league title with the club in the 2020-2021 season – his second league title as a coach after lifting the trophy with Plateau United in 2017.

Boboye was in charge of Akwa United as the team made its CAF Champions League debut in 2021 and after a run of poor results, he resigned from his position as head coach of the team in 2022.

Following his departure from Akwa United, he had a brief stint with Heartland FC and Sunshine Stars before rejoining the Promise Keepers ahead of the second stanza of the 2024-2025 Nigeria Premier Football League season.