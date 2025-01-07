  • Tuesday, 7th January, 2025

NBA Ikeja Set to Hold 2025 Gani Fawehinmi Annual Lecture 

Featured | 2 hours ago

To Mark 21 Years of Fawehinmiism With a Focus on Nigeria’s Economic Survival

The Nigerian Bar Association, Ikeja Branch, is marking the 21st anniversary of Fawehinmiism with the 2025 Gani Fawehinmi Annual Lecture. The event is set to take place on January 15, 2025, at the Lagos Airport Hotel in Ikeja, bringing together some of Nigeria’s most prominent legal and economic minds. Former Central Bank Governor, His Highness (HH) Muhammed Sanusi II, CON, will serve as Chairman of the occasion. Professor Ademola Popoola, a former Dean of the Faculty of Law at Obafemi Awolowo University, has been announced as the lead speaker.

The event will feature a segment on “The Gani That I Know”. Speaking in this segment are King Sunny Ade, Nurudeen Ogbara, Olumuyiwa Akinboro, SAN, Omoyemi Akangbe, SAN, Dr Wahab Shittu, SAN, Richard Akinnola and Ayo Olanrewaju.

NBA Commences Registration for AGC

The Nigerian Bar Association (NBA) has announced the commencement of the registration for her 2025 Annual General Conference scheduled for Port Harcourt, Rivers State. Chairman of the Conference Planning Committee, Chief Emeka Obegolu, J.P., SAN, advised all Lawyers to visit the NBA-Conference Registration portal, to ensure they catch the Early Bird Registration opportunity.  

