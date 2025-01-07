MTN’s Okigbo Celebrates The Life of His Father

In a heartfelt tribute to a life marked by integrity, service, and unwavering devotion to family, Tobe Okigbo, Chief Corporate Services & Sustainability Officer of MTN Nigeria, hosted a grand funeral ceremony to honour his late father, Pa Agapitus Mary Chike Okigbo (Ezekwesili). Held in their hometown of Nnobi, Idemili South, Anambra State, the event celebrated a remarkable 95-year legacy of humility, faith, and love.

Pa Agapitus, who passed peacefully in his sleep on August 2, 2024, was remembered for his steadfast values and contributions to society. Born on August 31, 1929, in Aba, Abia State, Pa Agapitus was the last surviving direct grandchild of Eze Okigbo and a man deeply rooted in his cultural heritage. His life was one of service, from his early days teaching to support his family, to his distinguished career as a Chief Revenue Officer in the Ministry of Finance.

In a moving eulogy, Tobe Okigbo shared his father’s enduring influence, stating, “I invite you not to mourn, but to celebrate with me a life well-lived. My father might be gone, but his lessons abide in me. I’ll continue to try to live by his tenets…and I will fail, I know, but sometimes striving is the journey.”