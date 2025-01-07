Lagos DSVA Develops Online Course on Child Abuse for Parents 

Yinka Olatunbosun

The Lagos State Domestic and Sexual Violence Agency (DSVA) has developed an online course to empower parents and guardians with knowledge about child abuse and related issues.

The initiative serves as a preventive tool to help parents protect their children from various forms of abuse, including physical and sexual abuse, bullying and more.

The course, led by seasoned experts in child safeguarding and protection, covers crucial topics such as Understanding Child Rights, Bullying and Peer Violence, Challenging Behavior, Positive Discipline and Handling Disclosures of Abuse.

Participants will also gain insights into the socio-cultural factors influencing child protection in Nigeria.

In a press statement issued by the Head, Public Affairs Unit, Lagos DSVA, Adejoke Ladenegan-Oginni, it was revealed that over 14,000 teachers, guidance counselors, and first responders have successfully completed the courses on safeguarding and child protection.

It read: “These programmes have enhanced their understanding of child safeguarding, reporting pathways and how to effectively handle disclosures of abuse.

“We hope this Online Certified Course will enlighten and equip parents to recognise and prevent abuse, ensuring a safer future for every child.”

Parents and guardians are encouraged to take this free course at https://course.safeguardingchildren.org.ng/courses/.