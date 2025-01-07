  • Tuesday, 7th January, 2025

Interswitch Hunts for Next Generationof African Innovators

Omolabake Fasogbon

In its search for next generation of African innovators, African integrated payments and digital commerce company, Interswitch Group has announced top nine finalists for its InterswitchSPAK National Science Competition. 

The initiative underscores the firm’s commitment to nurturing young innovators towards Africa’s technological future.

The competition which is a flagship platform for promoting STEM education in Nigeria, attracted thousands of secondary school students nationwide.

 After several rounds of rigorous quizzes and problem-solving tasks, nine outstanding students emerged as finalists to compete for the grand finale in tackling advanced STEM challenges.

The overall winner will earn the coveted title of ’Nigeria’s Best STEM’ Student

Speaking, EVP of Group Marketing and Communications at Interswitch, Cherry Eromosele  informed that the platform aimed to nurture the next generation of African innovators and problem-solvers, adding that the finalists represent the immense potential of Nigeria’s youth. 

On the reward for excellence, Eromosele said that the first-place champion will be awarded a five-year tertiary scholarship worth N15 million, a monthly stipend, and a laptop. The second and third-place winners will receive N10 million and N5 million scholarships, respectively, alongside laptops. Finalists in the fourth to ninth positions will also receive significant cash prizes and laptops.

He said, “InterswitchSPAK is more than just a competition; it is a platform committed to the future and we are proud to support the finalists as they embark on a journey of transformation and impact. 

“We remain committed to fostering a culture of innovation through STEM education, which is essential for driving sustainable development across the continent,” he said. 

