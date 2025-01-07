Group Kicks against Intimidation of LG Chairmen by Okpebholo

Adibe Emenyonu in Benin City

A group under the auspices of Concerned Civil Society Organisations (CCSO) in Edo State, has frowned on the current intimidation of 18 Local Government Council chairmen and their vice chairmen by the State Governor, Senator Monday Okpebholo and the House of Assembly through the use of councillors to impeach them without following due process.

It also urged the state governor to chart the path of honour by allowing the chairmen to complete their tenure in office as duly elected officers of the third tier of government.

The group further appealed to the state governor to rather woo the 18 local government council chairmen and their deputies to key into his five points agenda than coercing them through suspension and impeachment using their councillors.

Spokespersons for the group, Mr. Emmanuel Ogbidi and Kola Edokpayi, made the call while addressing journalists in Benin City yesterday tagged: “Conference to Save Democracy in Nigeria And The Rule of Law in Our Local Government Administration in Edo State From Corrupt Political Elements.”

They said the governor, being a man of peace, must follow such path of peace to the letter and have his name written in gold.

The duo said the 18 local government council chairmen are willing to join hands with the governor to develop the state, adding that what the governor has to do, is to communicate with them in clear terms his five point agenda and let them key in, in order to drive the vision of his administration.

They further appealed to the governor to allow the elected council chairmen go back to their various offices to deliver the dividends of democracy to their people and should not listen to those who do not mean well for democracy and the rule of law in the state.

“Your excellency, those that are pushing you in this direction are determined to push you out of the President’s favour and push you into the negative side of history where the hate of the people and rejection is inevitable.

“Resist them and the temptation of going like every other normal politician whose name today does not pride the state but brings shame. Your Excellency, do things differently and achieve a different result that is people oriented”, the group spokesperson said.

Expressing worry that the face-off between the local government council chairmen and the governor might snowball into a bigger crisis if not properly handled, the group called on the Inspector General of Police, Kayode Egbetokun, to refocus his attention on Edo State and stem the tides of illegalities as aided by the Nigeria Police force whose constitutional responsibility is to defend the rule of law and protect all tiers of government.

The group said that the Edo State Commissioner of Police must wake up as a matter of urgency and should not claim ignorance of the act of violence that have plagued the state for the past weeks now, without the arrest and investigation of thugs who are being used to perpetrate the forceful removal of council officials.

According to them, “While we will assure the police the support of Edo people to do their constitutional duty of maintaining law and other, we will not fail to resist the attempt of collusion, compromise by the force and other security agencies in undermining the third tier of government in Edo state.

“Do not allow your office or men to be dragged into these illegalities, Mr CP.”

The group further urged governor Okpebholo to respect the wish of President Bola Tinubu who said that the local government council chairmen should be allowed to carry out their legitimate duty pending the expiration of their tenure.

“Recall the position of Mr. President Sen. Bola Tinubu in his New Year pally with the vice president and some governors, including your humble self. Mr. President urged you to collaborate with the local government to drive development at the grassroots level.

“He never ask the governors to topple nor overthrow the local government administration in their respective states, especially when they are perceived to be politically different on party basis”, the group declared.