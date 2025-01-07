EDC Launches Handbook on Safeguarding Entrepreneurship Development

In a significant step toward fostering ethical and sustainable entrepreneurship, the Enterprise Development Centre (EDC), Pan-Atlantic University has launched a handbook titled, “Safeguarding: Implications for Entrepreneurship Development,”in Abuja.

The Handbook which was launched in Abuja brought together entrepreneurs, policymakers, academics, and other stakeholders to discuss the critical role of safeguarding in entrepreneurship.

In her welcome remarks, the Director of the Enterprise Development Centre, Dr. Nneka Okekearu underscored the handbook’s relevance in today’s entrepreneurial landscape and said the handbook was the outcome of a collaborative efforts by stakeholders towards promoting ethical conduct in entrepreneurial activities.

She noted that thehandbook is a timely resource for entrepreneurs and institutions alike, offering practical insights and tools to integrate safeguarding principles into their operations.

The launch featured an enlightening keynoteaddress on, “Safeguarding and the Prevention of Sexual Harassment, Exploitation, and Abuse to Enhance Entrepreneurship Development,” by former Special Adviser to President Muhammadu Buhari on Social Investments, Maryam Uwais.

Uwais emphasised the importance of safeguarding principles in fostering inclusive and responsible business practices.

The keynote explored key issues that are particularly relevant to the entrepreneurship space including creating safe environments, gender equity and inclusion, policy frameworks and enhancing trust and collaboration.

The newly launched handbook serves as a vital guide for entrepreneurs, providing actionable strategies to safeguard individuals and communities involved in business processes. It covers topics such as recognizing and addressing sexual harassment, building safeguarding policies, and fostering inclusive environments that enhance productivity and innovation.

Attendees expressed their appreciation for the initiative, noting its potential to inspire a new era of responsible entrepreneurship. The event concluded with a lively panel discussion and networking session, where participants shared ideas on implementing safeguarding measures in various entrepreneurial settings.

The launch of this handbook marks a significant milestone in the journey toward ethical entrepreneurship development, setting a precedent for integrating safeguarding into the entrepreneurial ecosystem.