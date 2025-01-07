BEYOND THE REARREST OF ‘CHRISTY GOLD’

Uadiale Jacob should be brought to justice

We must commend the National Agency for the Prohibition of Trafficking in Persons (NAPTIP) for the efforts that led to the new year eve rearrest of convicted human trafficker and leader of a notorious international trafficking syndicate, Uadiale Christiana Jacob, popularly known as ‘Christy Gold’. We hope that she will not evade justice this time. “You can only run for a while. We are determined to dismantle these criminal networks and make 2025 a nightmare for human traffickers in Nigeria,” said NAPTIP Director General, Binta Adamu Bello, who added that other accomplices, including Michael Nduka, Osas Wiseman, and a Lagos-based individual identified as ‘Prophet John,’ remain at large.

It is quite unfortunate that human trafficking is thriving among some desperate Nigerians who have come to regard it as a business. Indeed, the United Nations Office on Drugs and Crime (UNODC) has long confirmed the prevalence of modern-day slavery known as trafficking in persons (TIP) in the country. Its high frequency rate has made Nigeria to be classified as a source, transit and destination country, with the UNODC estimating that 750,000 to one million persons are trafficked annually. But the increasing number of our citizens being trafficked abroad for nefarious activities places a heavy burden on the authorities.

The sheer magnitude and sophistication of this human merchandising indicate that for any meaningful breakthrough to be achieved in combating it, collaborative attempts must be made by governments, non-governmental organisations, corporate bodies and even influential individuals. But critical stakeholders can no longer continue to watch from the sidelines while unscrupulous people classify fellow human beings as commodities, and benefit from their ignorance, desperation and, sometimes, greed. For instance, the National Universities Commission (NUC) recently alerted the public about a foreign-based human trafficking network that operates under the pretence of offering scholarships to Nigerian students.



In what is clearly an organised crime, human traffickers move their victims from country to country until they reach their destination. In the process, many die even as the survivors are subjected to all forms of indignity, in the bid to

repay the heavy debts owed to their “benefactors” by way of travel expenses. But the trade is thriving because most of the people involved wield powerful influence with which they circumvent the law.

To combat this challenge, the federal government had in 2003 enacted the Trafficking in Persons Law Enforcement and Administration Act. It was amended in 2005 to prescribe more severe penalties for trafficking offenders as well as prohibits all forms of human trafficking. Despite that, human trafficking remains a major challenge. We are of the strong belief that a demonstration of political will to diligently prosecute offenders would serve as deterrent to those engaged in the nefarious trade, irrespective of their social status.

However, beyond bringing Gold to justice, there is an urgent need for families, voluntary organisations, and other stakeholders to join NAPTIP in the efforts to fight human trafficking. We must cast away the complacency that has emboldened the perpetrators of this criminal enterprise who exploit the most vulnerable of our society for illicit gains. Ignoring the subtle signals of violence inflicted on our women and girls can only lead to disruption in our families and society. While we commend NAPTIP for its efforts, curbing these tragic incidents is a collective responsibility.