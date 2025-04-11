Seeds of Prosperity: Otu, Shettima, Adesina Ignite Cross River’s Agro-industrial Future

Linus Obogo

The venue was Tinapa. Both the Aso Rock Villa and Africa Development Bank (AfDB) literally relocated to Calabar, capital of Cross River State. And amid a torrential, thrashing downpour that draped the ceremonial grounds in shimmering veils of rain, the groundbreaking ceremony for the Special Agro-industrial Processing Zone unfolded like a vivid collage woven with the threads of enduring resolve and impassioned dreams. Each relentless droplet danced in harmony with the determined hearts of dignitaries and visionaries, their voices and aspirations melding with nature’s wild cadence to herald a transformative dawn for Cross River State.

With poetic precision, and a note of unison, everyone was in concord that Governor Bassey Edet Otu has dismantled outdated paradigms and sculpted an environment where agro-industrial innovation blossoms. His strategic policies are transforming fertile lands into dynamic epicentres of growth, ensuring that every seed sown today will blossom into prosperity tomorrow.

At the heart of this transformative revolution stands the pioneering Special Agro-Industrial Processing Zone (SAPZ), a monument to progress designed under Governor Otu’s judicious stewardship. More than an infrastructure project, SAPZ embodies Otu’s fervent commitment to food security, sustainable growth, and job creation for all.

In his masterful orchestration of policy and progress, Governor Otu has also made doing business not merely easier, but an art form—a symphony where regulatory barriers defrost into opportunities. His reforms are magnetizing investment and innovation, turning Cross River into a sanctuary for both local entrepreneurs and global investors.

Vice-President Kashim Shettima, addressing the gathering at the groundbreaking ceremony, lauded the SAPZ as a transformative game-changer. His impassioned remarks echoed the collective dreams of a nation poised on the brink of economic revival, resonating with the spirit of collaboration and renewed hope that defines this historic moment.

Amplifying these visionary sentiments, Akinwumi Adesina, President of the African Development Bank (AfDB), extolled Governor Otu’s leadership as a masterstroke that has rejuvenated Cross River’s agricultural landscape. Adesina’s eulogy underscored the deep-seated belief that under such enlightened guidance, the SAPZ will not only revolutionize local economies but also propel Nigeria onto the global stage.

Every facet of the SAPZ—from its strategic location near seaports and power plants to its planned integration with efficient rail links—bears witness to Governor Otu’s meticulous planning and farsighted vision. His enduring commitment to crafting an ecosystem of innovation will enable communities to tap into vast potentials and reap the rewards of progress.

The governor’s policies have not only unlocked economic gateways but have also reimagined agriculture as a catalyst for societal transformation. His focus on food security and sustainable development is sure to turn rural landscapes into thriving centres of industry and opportunity, ensuring that the fruits of his labour nourish both body and soul.

Drawing inspiration from a confluence of enlightened minds, the event resonated with the combined vision of leaders who dare to dream boldly. The harmonious interplay of Vice-President Shettima’s affirmations and Akinwumi Adesina’s accolades lent an almost lyrical cadence to this landmark occasion, where hope met precision.

In every word and gesture, Governor Otu’s unwavering passion for his people continues to shine through, resonating with the timeless ideals of justice, progress and unity. His legacy is being written on the fabric of Cross River, one that will inspire future generations to pursue excellence without compromise.

As the sun bathes the horizon in golden hues, the synergistic visions of these eminent leaders converge into a singular, resounding promise: that Cross River State, under Governor Otu’s stewardship, will be an enduring ode to resilience, prosperity and boundless opportunity.

Thus, on that momentous day, the triumvirate of visionary leadership—embodied by Governor Bassey Edet Otu, Vice-President Kashim Shettima, and Akinwumi Adesina—ushered in an era where every field will bloom with promise, every investment will nurture dreams, and every citizen will bask in the radiant glow of progress.

* Mr. Obogo is the Special Adviser on Media and Publicity to Governor Bassey Edet Otu of Cross River State