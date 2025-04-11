Fanimokun Lauds Lagos Public Service for Excellence, Visionary Leadership

Funmi Ogundare

The Chairman, Yinka Folawiyo Group and renowned philanthropist, Chief Tunde Fanimokun, has commended the Lagos State Public Service for creating a thriving business environment and demonstrating exceptional dedication and ingenuity.

Fanimokun, a Special Guest at the first annual Distinguished Service Lecture organised by Yaba College of Technology Wednesday, spoke on the topic, ‘Excellence, Integrity, Resourcefulness and Selflessness: The Hallmarks of Lagos State Public Service As A Case Study in Progress, Unity and Prosperity 1967-2025′.

He commended the state’s decades of visionary leadership, attributing its sustained progress to those who upheld a clear and enduring vision.

According to him, the commitment to good governance has positioned Lagos as Nigeria’s leading economic hub, consistently attracting foreign investment and significantly shaping the nation’s economic direction.

Fanimokun, the Agba Akin of Iru Kingdom, acknowledged the foundational role played by the state’s first military governor, Brigadier-General Mobolaji Johnson (1967–1975), who instilled a culture of discipline and integrity.