Fanimokun Lauds Lagos Public Service for Excellence, Visionary Leadership
Funmi Ogundare
The Chairman, Yinka Folawiyo Group and renowned philanthropist, Chief Tunde Fanimokun, has commended the Lagos State Public Service for creating a thriving business environment and demonstrating exceptional dedication and ingenuity.
Fanimokun, a Special Guest at the first annual Distinguished Service Lecture organised by Yaba College of Technology Wednesday, spoke on the topic, ‘Excellence, Integrity, Resourcefulness and Selflessness: The Hallmarks of Lagos State Public Service As A Case Study in Progress, Unity and Prosperity 1967-2025′.
He commended the state’s decades of visionary leadership, attributing its sustained progress to those who upheld a clear and enduring vision.
According to him, the commitment to good governance has positioned Lagos as Nigeria’s leading economic hub, consistently attracting foreign investment and significantly shaping the nation’s economic direction.
Fanimokun, the Agba Akin of Iru Kingdom, acknowledged the foundational role played by the state’s first military governor, Brigadier-General Mobolaji Johnson (1967–1975), who instilled a culture of discipline and integrity.
He also highlighted the late Governor Lateef Jakande’s tenure, during which a model of incorruptible governance was designed and implemented.
“Our collective prayer should be for more visionary leaders like Jakande,” Fanimokun said. “Globally, corruption is recognised as a deadly disease and a major obstacle to development.”
Fanimokun, a former Permanent Secretary, Lagos State Economic Department under Jakande, however, expressed concern over the country’s leadership challenges, particularly the desire for quick wealth among many in public office.
“Public service is a public trust,” he emphasised. “It’s not an avenue for personal gain. Whatever you do, be accountable, it’s public money. We must avoid tampering with resources meant for all. Leaders should be incorruptible, action-oriented, and committed to fair resource distribution.”
He also applauded the continued growth of the Lagos public service, especially in revenue generation, noting the recent achievement of a Gross Domestic Product (GDP) of $259 billion as evidence of its strong institutional framework.
The Rector of the college, Dr. Ibraheem Abdul, said the lecture aimed to celebrate individuals who exemplify excellence in public service.
“Chief Fanimokun is a respected icon in Lagos public service. His distinguished career is a testament to what selfless public service can achieve,” he noted.
The Chairman of the Governing Council of Yabatech, Professor Funso Afolabi, also praised Fanimokun for his outstanding contributions and leadership.
In his remarks, Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu, who was represented by the Commissioner for Tertiary Education, Tolani Sule, reaffirmed the state government’s pride in its public service.
“The exceptional minds produced by Yabatech and the strength of our public service are key reasons Lagos leads among Nigerian states,” he said.