10 African Countries, $5,000 Pro Prize Money for IBB Golf Club 26th Amateur Ladies Open

Olawale Ajimotokan in Abuja

A tantalising prize money of $5,000 for female professional golfers and no fewer than 400 golfers from about 10 African countries will contend at the 26th edition of the IBB Amateur Ladies Open in Abuja billed from February 13 to 17.

The Captain Lady Section IBB Club, Dame Julie Donli, listed some of the participating countries to include Uganda, Zimbabwe, Ghana, Botswana, Kenya, Rwanda, Cameroon, as well as hosts Nigeria.

She assured all that this year’s edition of the championship with the theme: “The Abuja Experience” promises to be an Open to remember.

According to Donli, the experience would include city tour and cultural displays, adding that couture from northern Nigeria, as well as cuisines and delicacies that would captivate and impress guests would be displayed.

She said: “All is now set for the Ladies Section of the IBB International Golf and Country Club, Abuja to host the 26th edition of the IBB Amateur Ladies Open.

“We are expecting no fewer than 400 golfers, ladies and gentlemen who will be playing as guests from within the country as well as from other African countries.

“It is going to be an Open to remember as we will be showcasing our culture, dressing, food, drink, music and a good taste of our hospitality, just as the theme goes, it’s promises to be an “Abuja experience” indeed.

“We will be welcoming all our players in a special way and taking them on a tour around the city, which promises to be fun and exciting.

“The beautiful thing about the championship is that it starts on Valentine’s Day, which is Feb. 14, so there’s going to be so much love in the air”.

The Lady Captain assured all that everything had been put in place to ensure an exciting outing for all the participants, with several side attractions lined up for the five-day event.

She noted that the championship was important because it had the World Amateur Golf Ranking (WAGR), adding that the professionals would also take part in the tournament with so many mouth-watering prizes to be won.

In addition, the amateur championship will boast a return ticket to the UK, and an all-expense paid weekend stay at the Ibom Golf Resort in Uyo, along with other interesting prizes.

“It will be preceded by a caddies and course workers competition which is the first of its kind,” she said.

Donli urged all interested participants to ensure that they registered on time so as not to be left out, adding that registration for the tournament would close on Jan. 24.

She said that there was a free accommodation package for the first 50 ladies (pros included) to register.