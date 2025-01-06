Outrage Trails NYSC Registration Troubles

Yinka Olatunbosun

As the National Youths Services Corps (NYSC) enables a portal for 2024 Batch C Stream II online registration, many prospective corps members are expressing dissatisfaction over the inability to access the site.

The registration, which closes on January 10, is a prerequisite for mobilization for the mandatory camp participation, as well as primary assignment.

Meanwhile, some aggrieved persons have taken to social media to register their concerns after making several attempts to register without fruition.

A tweep on X with the handle @ohimah_xo revealed his personal experience while trying to access the portal.

“Today is NYSC registration, and your portals are showing ‘unavailable’. You had over three months to prepare for this, yet you’re still unprepared. Nothing surprises me in this country anymore.”

While the NYSC insists that the portal is active, many are still unable to access it using the provided link and the directions.

Another tweep with the handle @its_nnaemeka noted: “NYSC registration site is not working, which means that after last time, they didn’t bother improving the site to be able to take up the expected traffic for this year. They left it, & the prospective corps members are suffering around the country, wasting valuable economic hours.”

This site is inaccessible as at the time of filing this report.