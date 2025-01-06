Northern Pressure Group Seeks Transformation to Political Party

. Says APC, PDP have failed Nigerians

Chuks Okocha in Abuja

Ahead of the politics of 2027, a northern political pressure group, the League of Northern Democrats (LND) said that it is planning to transform into a political party.

It also accused the All Progressives Congress (APC) and the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) of failing Nigerians to achieve a viable front of eliminating hunger, poverty and insecurity in the country.

It equally sought support from political pressure groups in the south to join it in forming a solid political party.

The LND said that its quest to transform to a political party is in line with the call by former National Vice chairman of the APC, Salihu Moh’d Lukman’s recent New Year message incisive critiques of the systemic failures of Nigeria’s current political structure, particularly the undemocratic practices and mediocrity entrenched within the APC and PDP.

According to LND, the former APC chieftain challenged Nigerians to embrace a bold, transformative vision: the establishment of a truly democratic political platform that fosters patriotism, political competition, prioritises honesty and accountability, and produces leaders of character and competence.

In a statement yesterday in Abuja, the National Convener of LND, Dr. Umar Ardo, said that the profound issues confronting Nigeria – endemic poverty, insecurity, inequality, institutional decay, corruption and socio-economic stagnation; all on account of poor governance – demand urgent and strategic action.

He said: ‘’This clarion call resonates deeply with the aspirations of many Nigerians yearning for a break from the vicious cycle of ineffectual governance of the PDP and APC, and especially among northerners.

‘’In response to this demand, some critical and credible elites in the North came up with the LND as the most viable alternative political platform, offering a pathway to national redemption. Rooted in democratic values and committed to institutional renewal, the LND represents a beacon of hope for a country at the crossroads of decline and resurgence. The strategic approach is to instigate

similar process in the south that we ultimately merge with to create League of National Democrats (LND) and transform it into a registered political party.’’

The national convener of the northern pressure group, added: “The PDP and APC, along with other existing political parties, have not only failed to address Nigeria’s fundamental challenges, but they have over the yearsnot shown sign or intention to ever do so.

‘’Their methods of governance have throughout been marked by absence of patriotism and sacrifice: The two parties, since their inceptions, have become more entrenched in self service and dishonesty in leadership, particularly since after the Obasanjo presidency.’’

On internal Democracy, Ardo said that these parties have become instruments of imposition, where leadership selection is driven by personal ambition and manipulation, rather than merit or democratic consensus

The convener of LND said that existing political parties are nothing but entrenchment of mediocrity and corruption, adding that ‘’their internal systems reward loyalty over competence, perpetuating governance that prioritizes patronage over public interest.”’

The LND accused the APC and PDP of lack of visionary leadership, explaining that “Both parties have consistently produced leaders more interested in consolidating power than addressing the socio-economic realities of Nigerians.

‘’’This trajectory has resulted in deepening poverty, heightened insecurity, eroded public trust and a national psyche weighed down by despair and cynicism. Clearly, Nigeria’s progress demands a radical departure from this failing paradigm,’ Ardo stressed.

Accordingly, Ardo said: ‘’The League of National Democrats as a registered political entity offers an innovative, inclusive and forward-thinking approach to rebuilding Nigeria’s political system. Its guiding principles and strategic orientation will uniquely position it to deliver the credible change ‘’Unlike the PDP and APC, the LND’s foundation will be committed to restoring patriotism, honesty and democratic values in the polity. Leadership selection within the LND will be predicated on merit, transparency and robust competition. By institutionalizing these values, the LND will ensure that only leaders with the patriotism, honesty, competence and integrity to serve the nation emerge at every level of governance.

‘’The LND will prioritize institutional renewal as the bedrock of national transformation. It will seek to restore the integrity of Nigeria’s political and economic systems by: promoting a merit-based society that incentivizes character and competence; ‘’Strengthening accountability mechanisms to reduce corruption and inefficiency; and creating frameworks that reward public service excellence over mediocrity.’’, the mission statement stated

According to Ardo, ‘’while its origins lie in Northern Nigeria, the LND aims to transcend regional and sectarian boundaries. Its goal is to foster national cohesion and inclusivity, recognising Nigeria’s diversity as a source of strength. By expanding its reach into the southern part of the country to form a League of National Democrats, the LND will be poised to build bridges across Nigeria’s divides, uniting citizens.

n the pursuit of common aspirations, the LND will champion evidence-based approaches to leadership selection. It will adopt tools like the “Order of Mean Score: A Framework for Rating Leadership Candidates” to exemplify its commitment to rigour, objectivity and innovation. This framework evaluates candidates based on measurable criteria, ensuring that leadership is entrusted to individuals with proven track records of patriotism, competence, integrity and vision

‘’At its core, the LND aims to be a grassroots movement, engaging directly with citizens, empowering them to reclaim their political destiny. By emphasizing patriotism, transparency and accountability, the LND plans to bridge the widening gap between leaders and the electorate created by the PDP and APC, and thus restoring trust in governance.

‘’Transforming the LND into a registered political party, therefore, will present the following significant opportunities to reshape Nigeria’s political landscape, clear policy vision: leaning from the failures of PDP and APC, the LND will be uniquely equipped to address Nigeria’s pressing issues – poverty, unemployment, insecurity and corruption – through evidence-based policies and programmes; ‘’Organisational Strength: With a proven track record of mobilizing stakeholders and convening impactful summits, the LND will have the capacity to sustain a national political movement;

‘’Appeal to disillusioned citizens and politicians: The LND will offer a credible platform for principled leaders alienated by the PDP and League of Northern Democrats APC to provide Nigerians with an alternative that reflects their values and aspirations; and

‘’Pathway to National Transformation: By institutionalizing democratic values, the LND will lead the charge in restoring political competition, ensuring that governance is responsive, effective and aligned with the public good.

‘’Recognising that Nigeria’s challenges are immense, the LND would demonstrate that its opportunities are vast too. The formation of League of National Democrats will hence represent a rallying point for citizens who are committed and determined to reclaim their country and build a future defined by patriotism, justice, equity and prosperity. To achieve this, Nigerians must: ‘Rally around the LND: support the idea to register the LND as apolitical party, ensuring that it becomes the platform for genuine democratic renewal;’’Engage in Political Reorientation: Shift the focus of politics from patronage and imposition to patriotic service and meritocracy; ‘’Build broad-based alliances: collaborate with like-minded individuals and groups from across the country to create a truly

pan-Nigerian political movement; ‘’Commit to transformational leadership: Hold leaders accountable and demand transparency, competence and vision at all levels of governance.

When the LND visited former President Olusegun Obasanjo and General Yakubu Gowon late last year, both leaders advised the group to move beyond a regional to a national platform.