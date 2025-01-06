NGO Trains Over 500 Youths in Kogi

Ibrahim Oyewale in Lokoja

A Non-Governmental Organisation, NGO, Dr. Mustapha Abdullahi Foundation, DAM, has trained no fewer than 500 youths and women in a Skill acquisition programme in Okene, the headquarters of Central Senatorial District of Kogi State, at the weekend.



The empowerment Programmes which took place at weekend in Okene, Okene Local government area of the state was aimed at taking the teeming youths in the senatorial district out street to enable become self-reliant and generate wealth for themselves.



During the programme, the youths received training in various professional fields while thousands of exercise books were distributed to students to support their studies.

Director General of the Energy Commission of Nigeria (ECN), Mustapha Abdullahi, founder of the NGO, has in addition provided hundreds of empowerment tools such as POS machines, welding materials, carpentry materials, umbrellas for market women, and overalls for mechanics were also distributed to beneficiaries to enhance their livelihood.



The Energy Commission boss expressed his unwavering dedication to the development of Ebiraland.

The ceremony was witnessed by distinguished guests, including the Paramount Ruler, the Ohinoyi of Ebiraland, His Royal Majesty Dr. Tijani Muhammed Anaje and other esteemed personalities from both the state and federal governments.



Speaking at the event, the Ohinoyi of Ebiraland, charged the beneficiaries to take the advantage of the empowerment to better their lives.

The royal father thanked the Director General, Energy Commission of Nigeria, Dr. Abdullahi Mustapha, for his kind gesture and urged other well to do sons and daughters of the land to invest in human capital development.

Dr .Abdullahi had earlier paid a courtesy visit to His Royal Majesty, Alhaji Dr. Ahmed Tijani Muhammed Anaje the Ohinoyi of Ebiraland at his palace in Okene.



According to him, the visit served as an opportunity to foster mutual understanding, strengthen ties between the traditional institution and the commission to enhance massive development of the land.

While highlighting the various projects he has successfully attracted to the community, the Director General ECN, stated that his foundation has impacted meaningfully in transforming lives of the downtrodden.



He emphasized the importance of ensuring peace and security within the senatorial district, noting that such stability was fundamental to the successful implementation of developmental projects.

Responding, the Ohinoyi of Ebiraland commended Dr. Abdullahi for his relentless efforts in uplifting the community, particularly through youth empowerment initiatives and other developmental programmes.

The royal father, who highlighted the importance of such contributions in driving societal progress and enhancing the wellbeing of the people, expressed his gratitude for the courtesy. visit.