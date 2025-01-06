Lagos Island Urban Regeneration: Govt Begins Drainage Reconstruction, Situation Assessment

Segun James

The Lagos State Government is to commence the reconstruction and assessment of some major roads and drains system on the Lagos Island, Commissioner for the Environment and Water Resources, Tokunbo Wahab, has disclosed.

The commissioner who led an inspection tour of the alignments for the drains and collectors under reconstruction, said the inspection was brought about by the need to assess the situation on ground preparatory to the commencement of the urban regeneration activities to be carried out in Lagos Island.



Wahab said urban renewal across Lagos Island had become necessary in order to effectively address the problem of flooding which had posed serious threat to lives and properties in the area.

Wahab recalled that in recent past, Julius Berger was awarded the contract to build appropriate infrastructures on the Island saying that human behaviour and interaction overtime clogged the drainage system leading to the governor re-awarding the road and drainage infrastructure in the area.



“This tour became necessary as the governor has re-awarded the regeneration of the total infrastructure of Lagos Island; we need to ensure the contractors are ready to commence and see if the contract period can be abridged and thus reduce the delivery time to 18 months or less instead of the initial 24 months projects delivery,” he said.

He maintained that the state government will continue to provide requisite infrastructure but the citizens must take ownership of these infrastructures with a mind that it is for the good of all.



“We will ramp up provision of resilient infrastructure and encourage people to take ownership while government also takes ownership of the responsibility imposed by the statutes. Our people must remember that tax payers’ funds are deployed to build these infrastructure” he said.



The commissioner reminded all that there is no going back on the commencement of a total ban on single use plastics, from the beginning of January, adding that littering, especially with styrofoam has reduced drastically compared to when enforcement of its ban initially started.

The commissioner said the ministry will in the new year continue its advocacy for attitudinal change adding that citizens must know that in order to experience change, attitudes towards the environment must also positively change.



At Ilubirin, the commissioner expressed satisfaction with the level of work on the pumping station projects at Ilubirin, adding that the station will be energized within the next ten days for test running.

He said the massive Ilubirin Water Pump Project is the most critical part of the regeneration process majorly to de-flood Lagos Island and environs adding that all drainages in Lagos Island would discharge into the lagoon through these pumps, stressing these measures would permanently curb the menace of flooding in the areas.



Wahab explained the Ilubirin project has three major pumps – two 500KVA Generators, three Control Panels with a pumping capacity of three million litres of water every hour, stressing the project would be very beneficial to the entire community.



According to him, all the equipment are now in place, in ten Days or less, once the connection is completed, we would open the outlet for test running and this will also compliment the urban regeneration efforts to de-flood Lagos Island.



He advised all government agencies, especially in environment and water resources sector to move out of their offices into the field and engage in responsibilities that is required of their respective agencies.

He added that Global Warming and Climate Change is a serious issue that must be confronted from all fronts.

The commissioner sounded a note of warning to developers and residents that dump building materials on the roads and drainage channels causing serious blockage to natural flow of water to desist from such acts while ordering the immediate sealing of 3 buildings on Adeniji Adele Road which are Number 65, 68 and 124 for dumping of building materials on the drainage channels.



The Special adviser on Environment, Engr. Olakunle Rotimi-Akodu, said the urban regeneration of Lagos Island is the lasting solution to the menace of flooding in the area, stressing that government will not relent in performing its responsibilities of maintaining flood free and clean environment.



He appealed to residents of Lagos Island to support the government when the project commences, to the end, because it will be beneficial to all and for a sustainable environment.

The commissioner was accompanied by the Special Adviser on Environment, Engineer Olakunle Rotimi-Akodu; Permanent Secretary, Office of Environmental Services, Dr. Omobolaji Gaji; Permanent Secretary, Office of Drainage Services, Engr. Mahamood Adegbite; LAWMA Managing Director, Dr. Muyiwa Gbadegesin and some directors from the ministry.

The places visited by the team include Bombata Multipurpose Market; Oroyinyin area, Princess Street, Isale Gangan; Aroloya Street; Idumagbo Street; Adeniji Adele Trapezoidial Canal; Epe Collector Drain along Adeniji Adele Road and Ilubirin.